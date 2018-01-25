Will you love them the second time around?

Not too long ago, these era-defining trends had become totally passé, but they have been re-invented and are now top of the trends list for 2018. Check out these new (old) retro trends.

1. Rattan and bamboo furniture

No longer confined to languishing in the conservatory, bamboo and rattan furniture is back and a totally acceptable addition to the living or dining room. Try au naturel or go for a glossy lacquered finish. It slips perfectly into a monochrome Scandi-cool scheme or with the seventies back in a big way, it’ll fit right in amongst swathes of indoor plants and a macramé hanging.

2. Patterned carpet

This may bring back memories of swirling patterns ripped up in a house renovation or your Nan’s hallway lined with a crazy, bright orange design. This one still isn’t for the faint-hearted although it’s certainly a way to make a serious style statement and the latest designs are much easier on the eye! If the idea of a whole room overwhelms you, the stairs are the perfect place to start.

3. Floral sofas

Whilst the advert for ‘chuck out your chintz’ from a well-known retailer is still fairly fresh in the memory, this eighties phenomenon is back in a sense, but the latest reincarnation of these floral sofas and armchairs are actually bolder and brighter than before. It’s all about over-sized, painterly prints for this slightly eccentric, country-manor look.

4. Violet

Ah! The colour of our teenage dreams, and Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2018. I am talking about that fierce, power-glam purple we all loved a many years ago. If you never painted your walls in this daring shade of violet, then now is your chance to step back in time, and do it right!

5. Walnut

Walnut has long been associated with Mid-Century furniture, but the modern reincarnation of this style uses walnut or a veneer with a matt rather than shiny finish, in sculpted, sophisticated style. We’re seeing elements of metals ‘du jour’ copper and brass, which are a perfect match for it’s rich colouring. Furniture designers are also mixing walnut with ash and oak, which adds a smart element to less formal, crafted pieces.

6. Oversized floral print wallpaper

There’s nothing understated about this trend, it’s all about full on colour and larger than life prints. It’s a nod to those out there and colour-loving designs from the sixties and seventies where bold florals were the order of the day. The key to this look for 2018 is the style of florals, which are hand drawn, painted or printed abstract designs in punchy pastels or primary colours.

