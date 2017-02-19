This month Sofa.com unveils Imogen Heath as the latest Design Lab collaborator, producing an exclusive upholstery collection inspired by nature and colours of the year; green and blue.

The Design Lab is a bi-annual initiative set up by Sofa.com to support and nurture small-scale designers; bringing together signature furniture pieces and the vision of talented British textile designers.

The limited edition Imogen Heath fabrics Leaves and Geometric, both available in two on-trend colourways, will be available exclusively for six months across the full range of sofas, armchairs, beds, footstools and scatter cushions.

‘The inspiration for the new fabrics came from a visit to my local National Trust garden which was full of blooms in lilac, lime and emerald.’ explains Imogen of her two designs.

Fingal three seat sofa in Leaves, col Ivy, £1080; Fingal armchair in Leaves, col Ivy, £820; Iggy footstool in Geometric, col Spring Green, £350; Birch chevron rug, £279.

The painterly Leaves pattern in the Ivy colourway, seen on the sofa and armchair above, is perfect for bringing a sense of the outdoors in. A welcome addition to any of the Sofa.com furniture designs, the striking colour combination of the vibrant green leaves and the dark charcoal background packs quite a punch.

Although a bold choice for key furniture pieces the overall feel can be instantly grounded with the simple addition of plain coordinating scatter cushions or indeed Imogen’s second pattern, Geometric.

‘For both designs I was drawn to the bellflower that grew everywhere in this garden – not only for colour, but composition too. I loved the cascading leaves and flowers which, to me, seemed to create a natural vertical motif and all the spaces in between felt just perfect for a complementary geometric.’ says Imogen. It’s no wonder she felt drawn to a small-scale geometric for the second design, not only is it a key trend for 2017, it’s the perfect pairing to tone down a bold botanical print without losing the impact of pattern.

Angelica king size bed in Leaves fabric, col Jasmine, £1,200; Felix footstool in Geometric, col Steel Grey, £200.

How dreamy does the Leaves pattern look in the Jasmine colourway? It beautifully demonstrates how the same pattern, just like a chameleon, can adapt to it’s environment thanks to the colour. This colourway of cobalt and navy blue is ideal for an elegant upholstered bed, instantly creating a serene bedroom vibe.

‘I have always felt an affinity for sofa.com; they are a brand synonymous with producing beautiful, handmade, furniture and Design Lab has proved to be the perfect way to bring my designs to life.’ Says Imogen of the recent collaboration. Proudly, and rightly so, she adds, ‘I really love how the designs have turned out and I look forward to having these in my own home.’