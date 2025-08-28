I can’t stop thinking about the flowers from Taylor Swift's cottagecore engagement – the 4 romantic blooms from her proposal

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have broken the internet with news of their engagement, but it’s not the huge sparkler on her finger that’s grabbed my attention. I’m more interested in the couple’s beautifully romantic floral display and how to get the look, too.

In an Instagram post (dated 26 August), Taylor shared the moment with fans, revealing the stunning cottagecore garden where Travis popped the question. Packed with some of the best fairytale plants , I immediately wanted to know what plants I needed to achieve the look.

So, I got to work and asked the experts. And these are the four romantic blooms from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, plus how you can style them, too.

1. Roses

Roses - the flower of love - it’s a given that these traditional, romantic blooms would be present. Plus, a classic, cottage garden plant, it helps create the stunning, whimsical look that has dominated this year’s garden trends .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Perhaps the most striking element of this enchanted garden is the hundreds of roses littering the beds and crawling up the archway. Other than the commonly known symbolism of true love in deep red roses, the happy couple opted for whites and light pinks to frame their intimate moment,’ says Darren Beard, gardening buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

‘Pink roses are common in engagements as they represent femininity, something which Taylor embraces in herself and champions for women. They also express gratitude and admiration, a powerful representation of how the couple view each other and their relationship. White roses, common for weddings, representing fresh starts and new beginnings, a tribute to the couple entering their next chapter.’

2. Hydrangeas

‘Hydrangeas, recognised by their large, showy flower clusters, symbolise gratitude, grace, and beauty. Their lavish blooms are often associated with abundance, while the smaller flowers represent love, harmony, and peace,’ says experts at Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland .

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team is obsessed with growing hydrangeas . These huge, lavish flowers are a great way to make a statement, and in Travis and Taylor’s case, frame the most romantic moment perfectly.

3. Pink Trumpet Crinum Lily

Lillies have long been associated with death, but in this case, these beautiful blooms do the opposite in this proposal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Perhaps the hardest to spot in the mammoth piles of floral bouquets, the sweet pink trumpet lilies are hidden in the background, barely tipping over the larger, more imposing flowers. Smaller and more elegant than average oriental lilies, these delicate blossoms often grow up to six heads on a single bloom,’ says Darren.

‘Lilies have long been debated to represent different meanings; however, the innocent beauty of the lily flower has long been associated with fresh life and rebirth, perfect to push the couple into their new era. Pink lilies stand for admiration, a loving touch for the adoring couple.’

4. Delphiniums

Delphiniums have traditional charm and beauty. They’d be my top pick for creating a fairytale romance due to their association with nobility - who doesn’t want to be a princess on their wedding day?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Delphinium, also known as larkspur, is a striking flower prized for its tall, plume-like clusters and vibrant colours, ranging from pale blue, sky blue, lilac, and cobalt to white, yellow, pink, purple, red, and even two-toned varieties. Blooming mainly in summer, it’s a favourite in cottage gardens and attracts butterflies and bees,’ say the experts at Plants & Flowers Association Holland.

‘Symbolically, Delphinium represents protection, health, pleasure, nobility, wealth, and a big heart, and historically was used in rituals to ward off negative energies. Its dramatic height and vivid colours make it a standout choice for gardens and cut flower arrangements alike.’

4. Ranunculus

With beautiful, swirly, pink petals, planting Ranunculus in your garden is an easy way to step up the romance.

(Image credit: Getty Images/CoinUp)

‘Ranunculus is admired for its beauty and deep meaning, associated with passion. This flower is a symbol of charm and passionate love, representative of the couple's true and deep affection. In many European cultures, this meaning is extended to representing true and deep affection,’ says Darren.

‘Overall, the floral details are a stunning reminder of the true love and admiration the couple hold for each other, and we are counting down the days to dissect the wedding!’

Get the look

While these beautiful plants give you the foundations of a romantic, cottage garden, if you want it to look anything like Taylor’s, I’ve asked the experts for a few more pointers.

'Swift and Kelce’s garden engagement shoot is what floral dreams are made of. The entire scene felt like something straight out of Lover, the pop star's record dedicated to all things romance,’ says Maryam Ghani, flower expert at Haute Florist .

‘It’s easy to replicate something similar at home by using pale roses, hydrangeas and lilies, all of which should be easily accessible and available to purchase. Just like Taylor did, put roses at the centre of the display as they’re the ultimate symbol of love, and keep a cohesive but slightly varied colour scheme. Pinks, whites and reds should all be accessible, and send an elegant and romantic vibe.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jeremy Phillips)

And to up the romance vibe even further? It’s time to bring out your garden lighting ideas and use soft solar lights - like these Habitat Solar String Lights (£6 at Argos ) - to frame your romantic blooms.

‘If I were recreating this look at home like Taylor and Travis, I’d mix these blooms in different heights and textures, let the greenery run wild, and keep the arrangements loose and organic. And for that extra touch of enchantment, I’d definitely tuck in some candles or soft lighting among the flowers. It’s amazing how those little details can fill a space with warmth and a fairytale glow,’ says Luke Newnes, expert gardener and member of the Interior Squad at Hillary .

Which is your favourite romantic bloom?