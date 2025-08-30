I always recommend M&S as one of the best places to buy lighting – these are the 6 new-in table lamp designs I'd buy for my home

Given my job as the Room Decor Content Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at stylish and pretty home decor all day long – and much of it includes chic lamps and light fixtures. The focus on great lighting on the high street has exploded in the last couple of years. This autumn, it is Marks & Spencer’s new table lamp offering that is seriously tempting me to add to my lamp collection.

Marks & Spencer, with their affordable but oh-so-stylish lamps have been at the helm of this high street lighting trend and revolution (closely followed by H&M and John Lewis). But that’s exactly why I always recommend M&S as one of the best places to buy lighting. Not that they need it, considering their viral hits like the many times sold-out Kirsten table lamp.

What makes this new season drop exciting is its use of different and unusual textures, from draped fabric to rattan. Plus, much of it is made up of wireless lamps, so you don’t have to worry about unsightly cords and having a plug nearby the spot you’re looking to position your lamp.

I have said this before, and I’ll say it again, I don’t really have any more room in my home to add a new table lamp – but if I had the space, these are the 6 new M&S table lamps that I would love to incorporate into my home. But until I have some space freed up, I will settle for living vicariously through you and your lighting purchases.

As we're heading into a new season, which always calls for a little rethink, rejig and redecorating of our homes, it's the ideal time to invest in a new lamp and give your abode a small update. It's especially fitting as autumn is the season of cosiness and shorter days – and setting the mood with some atmospheric lighting can make a world of difference!