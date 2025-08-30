I always recommend M&S as one of the best places to buy lighting – these are the 6 new-in table lamp designs I'd buy for my home
Marks & Spencer’s new table lamps from the autumn 2025 collection just landed – these are the ones that are seriously tempting me
Given my job as the Room Decor Content Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at stylish and pretty home decor all day long – and much of it includes chic lamps and light fixtures. The focus on great lighting on the high street has exploded in the last couple of years. This autumn, it is Marks & Spencer’s new table lamp offering that is seriously tempting me to add to my lamp collection.
Marks & Spencer, with their affordable but oh-so-stylish lamps have been at the helm of this high street lighting trend and revolution (closely followed by H&M and John Lewis). But that’s exactly why I always recommend M&S as one of the best places to buy lighting. Not that they need it, considering their viral hits like the many times sold-out Kirsten table lamp.
What makes this new season drop exciting is its use of different and unusual textures, from draped fabric to rattan. Plus, much of it is made up of wireless lamps, so you don’t have to worry about unsightly cords and having a plug nearby the spot you’re looking to position your lamp.
I have said this before, and I’ll say it again, I don’t really have any more room in my home to add a new table lamp – but if I had the space, these are the 6 new M&S table lamps that I would love to incorporate into my home. But until I have some space freed up, I will settle for living vicariously through you and your lighting purchases.
If I had to pick just one top pick from the new M&S lighting range, it would be this rechargeable lamp which looks so much more expensive than it is. It has a streamlined midcentury air about it which I love, as well as the wooden base contrasted by the little golden 'cherry' on top.
This lamp is so cute in its cottagecore aesthetic. And while that's usually not necessarily my style, it's done so well here with the striped pattern (a major home decor trend) and ruffled hem, that even I am on board. It would look so nice in the kitchen - and since it's rechargeable it's perfect for that.
This table lamp design is currently the bestselling one from the new releases. And given its timeless rustic farmhouse style, I'm not surprised. It has something of The White Company look to it, but without the high price point.
The beautifully structured pleated lampshade alone caught my attention. But paired with the swirl base - a look on track to replace the much-loved bobbin trend - in dark olive green, it's just chef's kiss.
As we're heading into a new season, which always calls for a little rethink, rejig and redecorating of our homes, it's the ideal time to invest in a new lamp and give your abode a small update. It's especially fitting as autumn is the season of cosiness and shorter days – and setting the mood with some atmospheric lighting can make a world of difference!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.