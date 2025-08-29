Just in: Lidl is selling a green espresso machine in a huge pastel kitchenware middle aisle drop

Lidl is launching its most aesthetically pleasing kitchen range yet, with everything from frying pans to air fryers drenched in pretty pastel colourways. However, let's not bury the lead, as the highlight of the range is definitely the coffee machine available in mint green and pastel pink.

Pastel kitchens have been a big kitchen trend this year. Light and airy pastels, think soft mint greens, petal pinks, delicate yellows or even lilacs, provide a timeless colour scheme that makes kitchens feel brighter.

But if you don’t want to paint your kitchen cabinets or walls a new pastel shade, Lidl's latest kitchenware, which launches this Sunday (31 August), is exactly what you need to brighten your worktops at minimal effort and cost.

Pastel coffee machine

The first thing to jump out at me was the stunning Silvercrest Espresso Machine (£69.99 with Lidl Plus), which, like the rest of the range, is available in pastel pink or mint green. It reminded me of Swan’s iconic Espresso Coffee machine (was £109.99, now £89.99 at Amazon) .

Lidl Silvercrest Mint Espresso Machine £79.99 or £69.99 if you have Lidl Plus The Silvercrest Espresso Machine comes with a three year warranty, two filter inserts for one or two shots, a removable water tank and powerful 15-bar pump pressure for the perfect crema and flavour. Swan Swan Sk22110gn Retro Espresso Coffee Machine With Milk Frother £90 at Amazon UK One of Ideal Home’s trusted reviewers has tested the Swan espresso machine and found it was great for cappuccinos and lattes, easy to use and affordable.

Pastel airfryer

Also, I can't ignore the mint green and pastel pink air fryers. I’m a big fan of the growing number of pretty air fryers available on the market, from Aldi’s pistachio green air fryer to the floral Laura Ashley air fryer (£99.99 at QVC) , and I’m pleased to see Lidl continuing the trend.

Lidl Silvercrest Pink Air Fryer £24.99 at Lidl At £24.99, the Silvercrest Air Fryer in pink or mint is a bargain buy. Like we’ve come to expect from supermarket air fryers, it’s a standard air fryer suitable for a small family and capable of frying, grilling, baking and cooking. SWAN Swan Retro 4.5l Air Fryer £60 at Swan Products The Swan air fryer is one of the only other air fryers available in pastel colours. It is currently not available in pink, but you can pick up a sleek baby blue, pistachio and cream colourway.

Pastel Standmixer

If you're gearing up for Bake Off Season the Silvercrest Stand Mixer is a dead ringer for the Kenwood kMix Standmixer, priced at £229 on Amazon. While most of us will lust after a Kitchenaid, the Kenwood kMix actually holds the title as the best stand mixer our expert reviewers have tested, beating the Kitchenaid on value for money.

Lidl Silvercrest Pink Stand Mixer £49.99 at Lidl I haven't tested the Lidl stand mixer, but it looks very similar to the Aldi version that Ideal Home's Digital Editor Rebecca Knight has at home. She found that while it is very noisy, it get's the job done. Kenwood Kenwood Kmix Stand Mixer Pastel Pink £229 at Amazon UK Supremely powerful this standmixer was unparalled in terms of performance when our team tested it. It is also available in a pretty pastel pink.

Pastel Kettle

The rest of the collection

Those are just the highlights; Lidl has given nearly every essential kitchen appliance a pastel makeover. The range includes a mint green and a pastel pink kettle pricedd at £16.99. It may not be as pretty as Smeg's gorgeous electric kettle (£149 at John Lewis) but at a fraction of the price, Lidl's kettle is a great way to introduce pastels to your kitchen.

You'll also find microwaves (£49.99), toasters (£16.99) and even a toastie maker (£9.99) available in the mint and pink colourways. If you're packing a kid off to uni, keep an eye out for the pastel cookware too starting at £3.99.

Why is pastel kitchenware trending?

Pastel kitchenware is trending because it embraces a retro, nostalgic look without being too loud or in your face.

(Image credit: Lidl)

T'hey are more subtle and therefore calmer, dropping a dash of personality without overpowering your kitchen counter. For some, they probably also tap into nostalgia as many associate pastel shades with retro or 50s inspired kitchens. Ultimately, this can give your kitchen a homely, comforting feel without the need of any garish eyesores,’ says Isabella Forgione, small appliances expert at AO.com .

‘While pastels might feel like a trendy choice, they have cycled in and out of kitchen appliance fashion for decades. It began in the 50s yet now they’ve resurfaced again in kitchens and serve as a timeless option for households. If chosen carefully, your next coffee machine or toaster might be one that never goes out of fashion.’

With brands famed for pastel such as Smeg, being a wishlist item for many, it’s proof that pastel kitchenware isn’t going anywhere. It blends well with both modern and rustic styles, adding nostalgic charm to any kitchen.

I personally am eyeing up the pink toastie maker ( I mean how fun!). What has caught your eye.