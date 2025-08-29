Just in: Lidl is selling a green espresso machine in a huge pastel kitchenware middle aisle drop
Lidl's pastel kitchenware range starts at just £1.99
Lidl is launching its most aesthetically pleasing kitchen range yet, with everything from frying pans to air fryers drenched in pretty pastel colourways. However, let's not bury the lead, as the highlight of the range is definitely the coffee machine available in mint green and pastel pink.
Pastel kitchens have been a big kitchen trend this year. Light and airy pastels, think soft mint greens, petal pinks, delicate yellows or even lilacs, provide a timeless colour scheme that makes kitchens feel brighter.
But if you don’t want to paint your kitchen cabinets or walls a new pastel shade, Lidl's latest kitchenware, which launches this Sunday (31 August), is exactly what you need to brighten your worktops at minimal effort and cost.
Pastel coffee machine
The first thing to jump out at me was the stunning Silvercrest Espresso Machine (£69.99 with Lidl Plus), which, like the rest of the range, is available in pastel pink or mint green. It reminded me of Swan’s iconic Espresso Coffee machine (was £109.99, now £89.99 at Amazon).
One of Ideal Home’s trusted reviewers has tested the Swan espresso machine and found it was great for cappuccinos and lattes, easy to use and affordable.
Pastel airfryer
Also, I can't ignore the mint green and pastel pink air fryers. I’m a big fan of the growing number of pretty air fryers available on the market, from Aldi’s pistachio green air fryer to the floral Laura Ashley air fryer (£99.99 at QVC), and I’m pleased to see Lidl continuing the trend.
Pastel Standmixer
If you're gearing up for Bake Off Season the Silvercrest Stand Mixer is a dead ringer for the Kenwood kMix Standmixer, priced at £229 on Amazon. While most of us will lust after a Kitchenaid, the Kenwood kMix actually holds the title as the best stand mixer our expert reviewers have tested, beating the Kitchenaid on value for money.
I haven't tested the Lidl stand mixer, but it looks very similar to the Aldi version that Ideal Home's Digital Editor Rebecca Knight has at home. She found that while it is very noisy, it get's the job done.
Pastel Kettle
The rest of the collection
Those are just the highlights; Lidl has given nearly every essential kitchen appliance a pastel makeover. The range includes a mint green and a pastel pink kettle pricedd at £16.99. It may not be as pretty as Smeg's gorgeous electric kettle (£149 at John Lewis) but at a fraction of the price, Lidl's kettle is a great way to introduce pastels to your kitchen.
You'll also find microwaves (£49.99), toasters (£16.99) and even a toastie maker (£9.99) available in the mint and pink colourways. If you're packing a kid off to uni, keep an eye out for the pastel cookware too starting at £3.99.
Why is pastel kitchenware trending?
Pastel kitchenware is trending because it embraces a retro, nostalgic look without being too loud or in your face.
T'hey are more subtle and therefore calmer, dropping a dash of personality without overpowering your kitchen counter. For some, they probably also tap into nostalgia as many associate pastel shades with retro or 50s inspired kitchens. Ultimately, this can give your kitchen a homely, comforting feel without the need of any garish eyesores,’ says Isabella Forgione, small appliances expert at AO.com.
‘While pastels might feel like a trendy choice, they have cycled in and out of kitchen appliance fashion for decades. It began in the 50s yet now they’ve resurfaced again in kitchens and serve as a timeless option for households. If chosen carefully, your next coffee machine or toaster might be one that never goes out of fashion.’
With brands famed for pastel such as Smeg, being a wishlist item for many, it’s proof that pastel kitchenware isn’t going anywhere. It blends well with both modern and rustic styles, adding nostalgic charm to any kitchen.
I personally am eyeing up the pink toastie maker ( I mean how fun!). What has caught your eye.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
