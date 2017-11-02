If all you want for Christmas is your family snuggled up on a new sofa, you'd better get buying now in time for pre-25th December delivery



If a new sofa is at the top of the list on your letter to Santa this year, then now is the time to order your fabulous new focal point in time for arrival before for the big day. And, if you need a little help choosing your festive furniture just take a look at these fabulous sofas from the Ideal Home collection at Very. We’re sure there is a style to suit every taste.

Charm with country style

Country lovers will adore the traditional comfort of the Wallis Sofa. Perfect for cosy living rooms with open fires complete with stockings hung on the mantel. Matching accent armchairs add to the rustic charm. Blending creature comforts with traditional Christmas decorating will create scheme that you can truly put your feet up in.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wallis 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, £719, Very

Go Scandi

If you like the clarity and simplicity of mid-century design then the Lisbon sofa is for you. A palette of natural, grey and pastels hues is just the thing to create a soothing space in your living room. Decorate for Christmas with a palette Nordic whites and fresh green foliage to complete perfect Scandi look.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mode 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, £599, Very

Add some glamour

The luxurious crushed velvet fabric of the Shimmer sofa will create a lavish and glamorous look. Continue the opulent scene with a decadent Christmas theme using glistening decorations and plenty of glass baubles in metallic tones.

Buy now: Ideal Home Shimmer 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, £639, Very

Choose lasting leather

A stylish leather sofa is an investment piece, and will only get better with age. The warm tones of the Brook sofa will work beautifully with the on-trend, Christmas woodland theme we are seeing so much of right now.

Buy now: Ideal Home Brook 3-Seater Premium Leather Sofa, £759, Very

Focus on a family favourite

If you’re looking for family friendly seating, you can’t go wrong with a comfortable Lisbon, it’s a classic. Styled with scroll arms this wide, the inviting shape makes it the perfect place to enjoy a Christmas movie with the whole family. With little ones around, your decorating scheme may get a bit colourful, but smoky charcoal tones create a strong yet neutral backdrop to help you achieve a balanced look.

Buy now: Ideal Home Lisbon 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, £439, Very

