Glued to the World Cup? Treat yourself to a new TV unit

We shoot, we score! Very and Ideal Home have a design for every taste!

Funny how one good England result can send a whole nation football crazy! No doubt, your invites have already gone out to friends and neighbours to come over and watch the match on Sunday. And if so, you might want to assess your current TV storage to ensure your set is the star of the show.

But even if you’re not bothered about the progress of Captain Harry and the boys, a new TV unit will give you something to focus on while the rest of the room is jumping up and down over that missed penalty/bad tackle/poor offside decision. And Ideal Home have just the thing for ever space.

1. Best for family rooms

Embracing the ongoing colour-block trend, Orla here will brighten up a family room a treat. She’s available in two colour ways (the other features shades of blue) and fits TVs of up to 50 inches diagonally.

Buy now: Ideal Home Orla Blush TV Unit, £179, Very

2. Best for corners

Ronaldo isn’t the only one that’s good at corners. The Wiltshire (no relation to Jack) is happy to sit ‘on the wing’ as it were and includes a cupboard for Blu-rays/DVDs and an open shelf for any set-top boxes. It can handle any screen up to 40 inches.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire Corner TV Unit, £169, Very

3. Best for country living rooms

With its convincing rustic-oak effect finish, this large unit is a good shout for fans of country style with a big space to fill. It can support a set of up to 56 inches.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire 2 Door TV Unit, £199, Very

4. Best for retro style

More fabulous style: These designer doppelgängers are Very similar

Video Of The Week

If you’d rather wear an England ’82 World Cup shirt than the current strip, this is probably the TV unit for you. Monty is as retro as the German coach’s hairdo (a basin cut, if you haven’t seen it) and is as stylish as Brazil’s play. If you have a huge set it should be your first pick, as it’s suitable for tellies up to 60 inches.

Buy now: Ideal Home Monty Retro TV Unit, £99, Very

Will any of these make it to your living room before England gets knocked out of the World Cup?