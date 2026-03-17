I don’t have a TV, but I'm seeing this viral TV stand everywhere, and it's making me want one – and I found a budget alternative on Amazon

Even though I’m a Room Decor Editor with some very strong opinions when it comes to home decor and interior design, I’m also susceptible to being influenced on social media. And I have the perfect example, I’ve fallen in love with a TV stand on wheels, thanks to social media, and I don’t even own a TV! However, I think it’s such a clever solution that if I had a TV, I would definitely want one of these.

Creative ways to hide a TV are becoming increasingly popular – from investing in an art-displaying TV like the cult Samsung Frame TV, available at Amazon, to covering a regular TV with a piece of wall art. But the Pedestal Moon Rollin’ TV stand, equipped with castor wheels and featuring a sleek, modern design, makes a contemporary feature out of the TV, while also offering the option to hide it when not in use, since you can wheel it out of sight.

But since the original design by Pedestal is selling for £290 for the colourful options - content creator Harry White of @mr.harry.white on TikTok opted for the electric blue colourway as seen in the video above - and £395 for the chrome variation, I took it upon myself to find a more budget-friendly alternative. Sure enough, I found one on Amazon.

CNTSLNB Rolling TV Stand £112.56 at Amazon The 360° caster wheels are also lockable so you don't have to worry about your TV rolling away. Pedestal Moon Rollin' TV Stand £395 at Pedestal The Pedestal TV stand also comes with a shelf but it's a matching one to the finish you order rather than a contrasting one.

Retailing for £112.56, Amazon’s rolling TV stand comes in stylish chrome finish - chrome is still one of the biggest home decor trends of the year - with a contrasting shelf in wood veneer for anything from decor to TV accessories. It fits a flat screen TV from 32 inches to 75 inches.

While the review section is a bit of a mixed bag, several customers have enjoyed the product. One wrote, ‘This mobile TV stand was very easy to assemble and the instructions were clear, so the setup only took a short time. The design is modern and stylish, and it looks great in the room. It feels stable and sturdy when holding the TV, and the wheels make it easy to move around, which is very convenient. Happy with the purchase.’

(Image credit: Pedestal)

I think it makes for the perfect small living room idea. But also, if you live in a stair-free flat like me, you can take your TV from one room to another – so you don’t need multiple TVs for all the rooms in your home. Just wheel your living room TV to the bedroom, the dining room or the bathroom.

Can you see why I’m so obsessed with this piece of tech equipment? It’s clever, it solves several problems and it’s stylish. It ticks so many boxes!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors