Pizza ovens – our pick of the best

Up your outdoor cooking game this summer with a little help from an on-trend pizza oven.

Trump your neighbour’s barbecue this season by cooking up deep pan delights in your very own pizza oven. The pizza oven has become the cool way to cook when in the garden. Usually powered by wood or gas, it’ll turn out a crispy margherita in a minute or two, but you’ll also be able to use it to slow-roast meat or bake artisan breads. Plus, it’ll look totally cool on your patio…

BBQ Pizza Oven Grill and Smoker

An outdoor oven can be a big investment, but not this sturdy model that has multiple cooking functions. Use the included pizza stone to use it as a regular pizza oven or use the water pan provided to act as a smoker for cooking joints of meat low and slowly. The fully functional design means it can be wheeled around the garden on castors, and the built-in temperature gauge can be adjusted with the air vent, to ensure optimum cooking results. H157 W70 D55cm.

£140

Wilko

Charcoal Multifunctional Pizza Oven

This is another winning model on the cheaper side of things. First off the stylish black and red design will look the part in the garden, more than that it offers a side and lower shelf to provide surface area for utensils and accessories. Made of chrome-plated steel, with a tempered glass window to allow you to keep an eye on the food without opening and losing heat. The cooking grill includes a pizza stone to give your dough creations an authentic Italian taste. H157 W97 D61cm.

£150

Unni 3 Wood-fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

Go from stone-cold to stone-baked in just 10 minutes! The Uuni 3 is powered by fast-burning wood pellets that get the oven temperature up to 500°C, and it takes just 60 seconds to cook up a heavenly Hawaiian pizza – you can’t ask for better timing when it comes to entertaining. What’s more, the removable chimney and foldable legs makes it easy to sling in the boot of the car and take it wherever you may be required to host a pizza party. H65 W35 D64cm.

£199

Lakeland

Gardeco Pizzaro Traditional Pizza Oven

Nothing says authentic quite like cooking pizza in a clay oven. This stylish design consists of a cooking dome and chiminea made from traditional, crack-resistant clay, which is guaranteed for 5 years against cracking due to thermal shock. The rustic oven cavity needs to be heated from within first. One firing is then good for cooking two to three pizzas, one at a time. H65 W60 D37cm.

£599

Dobbies

Premier Wood Fired Pizza Oven

This wood burning pizza oven is made by craftsmen using traditional materials to give it an authentic look and effect when cooking. Made from reinforced concrete and red fire bricks the design feels like something you’d expect to see in a small trattoria on summer trips to Italy. The design features amazing insulation, it’s with thanks to the rockwool lining that it retains heat to make it’s cooking ability exceptionally high. But before you fear the heat, know that it features a cork coating that means no matter how hot the inside gets, you can touch the outside without burning yourself – it’s always best not to touch, but it’s nice to know all the same. H130 W100 D100cm.

£889.99

The Firepod

Rustle up perfect pizzas in this gas-powered oven of beauty. Seen above in a lush Azure Blue this stylish design was made to stand out, with the colour enhanced by it’s sleek oak legs and stand. You can opt from a choice of five alternative colours; fiery Lava Red, Black Charcoal, Aubergine and Cream.

This portable model is the ideal size to pack up and take camping or to festivals, perfectly equipped to cook all manner of foods aside from pizza – thanks to an optional griddle it doubles up as a BBQ. The stand is optional so you can set up in the garden or take it on the road. In terms of performance the Firepod can reach optimum cooing temperature in just 6-8 minutes, winning time considering that’s how long it takes to make a pizza! H44 W54 D36cm.

£325

Firepod

Dome60 Leggro

Now who is there’s a man who knows a thing or two about cooking the perfect pizza it’s Mr Jamie Oliver. His Dome 60 design is handmade in Italy, home of the pizza nonetheless, using the best refractory materials and high-tech finishes. Its crack resistant, waterproof and lightweight to ensure it retains its artisan appeal without compromising on cooking performance. Jamie knows good food, so it should come as no surprise that he wanted to achieve the best results from his pizza oven. the price may be a little steep but think of it as an investment for years to come, because this design is built to last.

£1650

Jamie Oliver

Once you’ve decided on your oven of choice, all you’ll need is a good pizza recipe.

And there you have it, our pick of the best pizza ovens and recipes to transform how you cook up a storm in the garden this summer. Happy entertaining all!