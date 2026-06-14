Gozney just gave its bestselling pizza ovens a colour-drench makeover (and we’re obsessed)

Ultra-stylish pizza oven brand Gozney has teamed up with paint brand Tonester to curate a limited-edition range of oven colours that will make your outdoor kitchen the most stylish around.

Four striking paint shades have been used to transform the British brand's best pizza ovens for this collection, but the kicker is that they won't be around forever. Launching from Monday the 15th of June, with one new oven dropping every day via Gozney's website (up to Thursday the 18th), once these ovens are gone, they won't be coming back around again.

So if you love the look of these colour-drenched ovens, then mark your calendars. Here's a closer look at this gorgeous paint-inspired collection.

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I recently awarded Ideal Home's Garden Award for the best pizza oven of 2026 to Gozney's Dome Gen 2. That's because if you want an outdoor cooking centrepiece that will also wow your guests, a Gozney oven is the way to go. And if you want to use bold colour in your home, this collection is your route to that too.

You can so easily spruce up an outdoor kitchen with a pop of colour, and this collection's palette (which is inspired by the hues of open-air cooking) is bang on trend if you're inspired by the Cotswold outdoor kitchen look, with its effortlessly stylish neutrals.

(Image credit: Gozney)

From a warm, stone brown to an alluring burnt orange, this collection is also unique because the palette isn't available across every oven. Instead, each oven has a shade that 'belongs' to the corresponding Gozney product. My personal favourite is the luxurious stone colour of the Tread, which the brand says has a finish which 'reads differently in every light'.

While Gozney's biggest ovens have very big price tags, their most affordable offerings are incredibly good value for the calibre of outdoor cooking equipment you get. When I reviewed the brand's most affordable oven, the Roccbox (which is currently £80 off right now via Gozney) I was so impressed by its portability and seamless set up as well as its design-led good looks.

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(Image credit: Gozney)

While this isn't Gozney's first collaboration – they previously teamed up with kitchen brand Hedley & Bennett on a gorgeous sunset-inspired palette – I'm sure it's about to be their most hyped. So, if you like the look of these luxe neutral ovens, I'd get in fast!