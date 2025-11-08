Urban Outfitters is my *surprising* new go-to when shopping for lamps – I’m a millennial but I’m obsessed with the brand’s stylish lighting range

In my books, Urban Outfitters has always been a brand catering for teenagers - even back when I was one myself - and now the younger Gen Z generation of early 20-somethings.

It’s definitely never been my go-to for stylish, elevated lamps – up until this week that is, when I happened to be scrolling through the brand’s lighting offering and found myself swooning over a whole list of Urban Outfitters lamps, even though I’m a true millennial.

I have a minor obsession with lamps and lighting, even though I am pretty fussy at the same time so I don’t get impressed all that easily. And while I don’t really have much space left for any more lamps in my home - as I’ve said before when admiring the designer-look H&M Home table lamps - I can still window shop and live vicariously through the purchases of others, yourself included.

I have since moved house though, so there might just be a spot for one new living room lighting idea in my new abode, which makes me very happy – could it be an Urban Outfitters number?

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

A large portion of Urban Outfitters’ lighting range is very dopamine decor-esque, which includes funky lamps in shapes of food – there’s everything from ramen noodles to my personal favourite, the cherry.

But even if you’re not particularly into this quirky lighting trend and rather are after something a little more elevated and timeless, there are plenty of chic lamps to choose from, many of which champion some of the latest home decor trends, while others have more of a retro charm, taking inspiration from midcentury and 1970s designs.

These are my current top 6 picks of Urban Outfitters lamps I’ve got my eye on right now and feel seriously tempted by. The best part is that several of them are currently on sale.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My top picks

While Urban Outfitters is more of a new addition to my list of go-to places where to buy lighting, there are, of course, so many other high street brands with beautiful lamps, including the aforementioned H&M Home, M&S and Habitat among several others.

Where do you like to shop for stylish lamps and light fittings?