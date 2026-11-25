I’m sure you’re well aware that Black Friday is happening this week, but are you also aware that supermarkets such as Aldi are also getting involved - and these are the Aldi Black Friday deals you don’t want to miss.

If you’ve been looking for the best early Black Friday deals , Aldi’s Specialbuy sale kicks off on Thursday (26 November) and includes some of the brand's most iconic Specialbuys, such as their dual zone air fryer and stand mixer at bargain prices.

If you thought an Aldi Specialbuys couldn’t get any more attractive, these are some of the most affordable I’ve spotted, plus the alternative buys I also think are worth their salt. Here’s everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

The Aldi Black Friday Sale 2026

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Adelina Iliev )

As with all Aldi Specialbuys, these products are available as a limited-time offer. In other words, they are available as long as stocks last, and the amount of stock available may differ between stores. You can’t shop online either, so in the event you can’t track down these sale items, it’s always best to have a trusted alternative up your sleeve.

It’s also worth noting that Aldi Specialbuys are often dupes of high-end brands. And while this ensures affordable options are available, with Black Friday sales already beginning, if you're in the market for one of the best air fryers or best stand mixers , you should check to see if the top models are on offer.

1. Dual zone air fryer

2. Stand mixer

AMBIANO Classic Stand Mixer £29.99 at aldi.co.uk Our editor Rebecca Knight has had this stand mixer for years and recommends it if you're a fair-weather baker. It is currently on sale for £29.99, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it. But if you're a keen baker, it's worth saving your money and investing in a quality model. KENWOOD Stand Mixer, 5l Was £299, now £179.99 at Debenhams We say the Kenwood kMix is one of the best stand mixers you can buy for home baking. It offers precise speed control, a speciality fold function and is incredibly powerful. It's the best stand mixer Ideal Home reviewers have ever tested.

3. Projector

BAUHN Hd Led Projector £29.99 at aldi.co.uk I've been dreaming of a home cinema, and a projector is a cheat code to achieve it. This offers a 130-inch screen and built-in speakers for a cinema experience. Aurzen Aurzen Boom Mini Google Tv Smart Projector With Wifi and Bluetooth Was £347.69, now £199.49 Not only can this smart projector stream 4k but it also comes with apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime for all your entertainment needs. It offers 360-degree sound and you can even control it with your voice. It may be expensive, but this is the splurge item I'd save for if you take your home cinema seriously.

4. Charging station

Black Friday offers a good opportunity to buy home essentials or dream items while they're on sale. But remember, it's not just for the big tech retailers; don't neglect your local supermarkets - they have some good deals, too.