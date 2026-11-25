4 things I’m buying in the Aldi Black Friday sale – everything you need to know to get the best deal on these star buys
I've never seen some of these Specialbuys at such low prices
I’m sure you’re well aware that Black Friday is happening this week, but are you also aware that supermarkets such as Aldi are also getting involved - and these are the Aldi Black Friday deals you don’t want to miss.
If you’ve been looking for the best early Black Friday deals, Aldi’s Specialbuy sale kicks off on Thursday (26 November) and includes some of the brand's most iconic Specialbuys, such as their dual zone air fryer and stand mixer at bargain prices.
If you thought an Aldi Specialbuys couldn’t get any more attractive, these are some of the most affordable I’ve spotted, plus the alternative buys I also think are worth their salt. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Aldi Black Friday Sale 2026
As with all Aldi Specialbuys, these products are available as a limited-time offer. In other words, they are available as long as stocks last, and the amount of stock available may differ between stores. You can’t shop online either, so in the event you can’t track down these sale items, it’s always best to have a trusted alternative up your sleeve.
It’s also worth noting that Aldi Specialbuys are often dupes of high-end brands. And while this ensures affordable options are available, with Black Friday sales already beginning, if you're in the market for one of the best air fryers or best stand mixers, you should check to see if the top models are on offer.
1. Dual zone air fryer
I have this air fryer, and it is genuinely brilliant and is in frequent rotation in my house. Right now it's under £100 at Argos, and it offers a 7.6L capacity, four cooking functions and is dishwasher safe. At this size, you can easily feed five to six adults.
2. Stand mixer
Our editor Rebecca Knight has had this stand mixer for years and recommends it if you're a fair-weather baker. It is currently on sale for £29.99, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it. But if you're a keen baker, it's worth saving your money and investing in a quality model.
3. Projector
Not only can this smart projector stream 4k but it also comes with apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime for all your entertainment needs. It offers 360-degree sound and you can even control it with your voice. It may be expensive, but this is the splurge item I'd save for if you take your home cinema seriously.
4. Charging station
A charging station is a must-have addition to your guest bedroom so your guests have everything they could possibly need for their stay. It's also a good idea for your own bedside table. This one has a built-in speaker to help set off your mornings positively.
Black Friday offers a good opportunity to buy home essentials or dream items while they're on sale. But remember, it's not just for the big tech retailers; don't neglect your local supermarkets - they have some good deals, too.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!