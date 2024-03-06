Aldi is selling a selection of gorgeous Easter wreaths for less than £10 – they're a spring decorating must-have

It's official: spring is finally on our doorstep and with the change of season, Aldi has announced the launch of their Easter home decorating range – which includes a selection of Easter wreaths that check all of our seasonal boxes.

Whether you're going all out for your Easter decorating ideas or are only looking to include a small nod toward the celebration here and there, what better way to symbolise an ode to spring than a beautiful wreath?

Despite what people might say, wreaths aren't just reserved for Christmas festivities but rather are a timeless addition to a home and are a perfect way to pay homage to seasonal beginnings – something we've learned from indulging in wreath ideas for all year round.

Luckily for us, Easter wreaths are all the rage at the moment and Aldi's affordable offering at just £6.99 each is making it as possible as ever to incorporate it into your home.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi Easter wreaths

To create the ultimate backdrop or simply spruce up your front door ideas, look no further than an Easter wreath to ensure your springtime guests are offered a cheery welcome upon their arrival.

Aldi's must-have Easter Wreaths are available in three different designs including green foliage, daffodils, and a colourful Easter egg variation to match your home's respective front door colour or living room colour scheme. Better yet, they're only £6.99, making them one of the cheapest wreaths on the market to perfectly complement a budget decorating idea.

As well as being an affordable way to give your home a springtime refresh, spring and Easter wreaths are also one of the biggest home decor trends currently gaining traction – so you can rest assured that you're keeping up to date on the latest in interiors.

(Image credit: Aldi)

'Seasonal wreaths have such a great ability to bring festive life to your exterior or interior, whether that's at Christmas time, the start of a new season or Easter,' begins Sue Jones, creative director and co-founder at OKA. 'There's been a real increase in interest in faux wreaths and I think it's down to the fact that they're long-lasting, maintenance free and extremely adaptable.'

Not only can you buy a multitude of seasonal wreaths online, but for even more versatility you can even make your own DIY wreaths at home to truly customise them and make them personal to your home. It's a win-win.

Aldi's Easter Wreaths will be available in stores from the 14th of March while stocks last. Given their affordable price point, we suspect they may not last long in stores so if one has caught your eye, be sure to go early to avoid disappointment.

Alternatively, here's our pick of Easter wreaths to shop now if you unfortunately don't live near an Aldi or are just keen to browse more springtime options.

Shop Easter wreaths

As well as the Easter Wreaths, a range of other Easter decorating products will also be hitting Aldi shelves on the 14th of March including bunting, a hamper kit, and more seasonal decor to celebrate the Easter festivities in style.