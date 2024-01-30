I got a first look at George Home's new collections for 2024 – and I can't stop thinking about this £22 mirror

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I'm somewhat of a George Home fanatic. So when I got invited to an event to preview their new homeware bits for Spring and Summer 2024, I was over the moon. However, there's one product I can't stop thinking about: their new white round bobbin mirror.

Although we've already had a preview of George Home's SS24 collection back in December, it certainly hits differently to see everything in person and get a feel of how they really look in a space – and the value brand's take on the bobbin home decor trend has left a lasting impression.

Bobbin furniture is a must-have addition to a maximalist, vintage-inspired scheme, however, there are now more pared-back and contemporary versions flooding the high street. Well, mark my words as I believe George Home's white round bobbin mirror is set to be the next 'it' home decor buy.

George Home White Round Bobbin Mirror & Bobbin Wall Shelf (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

George Home white round bobbin mirror

A part of the brand's Parisian Breakfast trend and finished in white, George Home's White Round Bobbing Edge Mirror is what I would say is a subdued statement piece. It's bold enough to strike conversation from guests, but not overly distracting from your other prized home decor displays.

Coming in at approximately 65x65cm, it's a hallway mirror idea that is sure to not get lost in the shadows and will instantly brighten up even the smallest and narrowest spaces. Not only that, but I'm convinced it'll look incredible as a living room mirror. I honestly didn't expect it to be as big as it was, but I loved it all the more because of it.

Better yet, it's going for a bargain price at just £22 – a price that's almost unheard of for mirrors of this larger size.

White Round Bobbing Edge Mirror £22 at George Home Create a statement focal point with this bobbin edge mirror that stole the show for me at George Home's SS24 event.

At the George Home event, the mirror was styled alongside the most gorgeous White Wooden Wall Shelf with Bobbing Edge which showcased its use as the perfect bathroom storage idea that is not only stylish but functional.

The entire display was a love letter to the bobbin trend, and truth be told, I understand just why everyone was going bobbin crazy a couple of months ago now. In the same way, the organic-shaped mirror trend took over our Instagram feeds, I can only imagine bobbin mirrors going down the same route.

(Image credit: George Home)

Shop bobbin mirrors

Bobbin Oval Wall Mirror £25 at Dunelm Bring a splash of colour to your scheme with this peach-toned bobbin oval mirror. White Full Length Beaded Mirror £40 at George Home Also available in a full-length size, this bobbin edged mirror is perfect to elongate a narrow space. Rectangle Duck Egg Wooden Bobbin Wall Mirror £145 at Oliver Bonas Display this bobbin wall mirror above your dressing table or in your hallway for a stylish look.

Fortunately, George Home hasn't just stopped their love for bobbin at mirrors as they've extended this motif to side tables, picture frames, and more. Their Pink Bobbin Side Table for £25 is already a favourite of mine, too.

The scalloped edge home furnishing trend is one that we've already confirmed is one that's here to stay (and only grow more) in 2024, so we can only hope the same for the bobbin trend. Well, just know that irrespective of what trend forecasts say, I'll be lusting after bobbin mirrors for a while.