5 IKEA buys every small home needs to create the illusion of more space

For many, IKEA is a classic one-stop-shop when it comes to everything interiors, especially if we're talking cult classics for storage and organisation – such as the KALLAX shelves and RASKOG trolley, just to name a few. However, IKEA also comes into clutch if you're after clever ways to make your home feel bigger.

Believe it or not, IKEA hacks don't only include those that encompass completely personalising and giving your flat-pack basics a whole new makeover. Sometimes, it's about making the most of certain IKEA buys to visually hack your own small living room or small bedroom and give it the illusion of more space.

3 IKEA buys to make your home feel bigger

In need of some inspo on what to add to your basket on your next IKEA trip? We've got you covered. Here are 3 key buys to keep a watchful eye on so you can take advantage of even the smallest of spaces.

1. LACK wall shelf unit

(Image credit: IKEA)

It's no secret that utilising any available vertical space is one of the tried and true methods of making small spaces work, but instead of going down the route of opting for the cult KALLAX units, why not give the LACK wall shelf unit a go?

Previously, Jen Nash, senior design lead at Magnet Trade advised us to raise our furniture to make a small room look bigger, assuring us that 'if you don't take up valuable floor space, it will feel bigger' as 'there's a sense of openness that you get with the space by seeing the floor more.'

Therefore, mounting your shelving units on the wall instead of keeping them on the floor is that instant pick-me-up that will transform any small room into a roomy retreat.

2. TRULSTORP coffee table

(Image credit: IKEA)

Coffee tables are easily a key part of any living room idea, whether big or small. However, did you know that you can actually make the most of your coffee table by doubling it up as a storage solution to make a small living room look bigger?

We think the TRULSTORP coffee table is a super neat and clever way to sit get your coffee table to do double duty as a desk. You won't even need a separate office chair as you can just sit on the sofa and do your work. There is even space underneath to store your work essentials, think of it as a tiny home office packed away in a coffee table.

3. ÄNGESBYN storage table

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you liked the multi-purpose coffee table, then we're sure the ÄNGESBYN storage table, will work a treat too. If you want to brush up on your living room storage ideas further, we think this storage table is the perfect place to pop all your extra throws, pillows, (and clutter) that need a quick home when you've been met by surprise guests.

Pop your favourite table lamp and magazine on it to use as a side table, or consider even grabbing one as a makeshift bedside table to keep your night-time must-haves close by.

4. KOMPLEMENT soft closing hinge

(Image credit: IKEA)

Mirrors are easily a long-time staple in any home to create the illusion of space. From bedroom mirror ideas to hallway mirror ideas, if you're fighting for precious square footage in any space, this is easily the way to go.

Luckily for us, IKEA's got an array of timeless designs that will work just the treat for maximising your space, like the NISSEDAL mirror. A pro tip from us is to mount it on your wall with hinges, like IKEA's KOMPLEMENT soft closing hinge, so you can hide keys and smaller bits and bobs on hooks behind.

5. AVSTEG kitchen countertop organiser

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you've got a small kitchen, this one's for you. If you want to make the most of even the smallest of small kitchen layouts, stocking up on storage will never fail you. We're big fans of this AVSTEG kitchen countertop organiser, that will act as a foolproof home for your go-to seasonings, dressings, and utensils.

Mind you, this list is not exhaustive, but it's a start. Don't be afraid to get creative with your buys and to be clever with multi-purpose pieces. You'll thank yourself for it later.

Happy space-enhancing!