Primark launches its first homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends – these are the pieces that will sell out first

Today, Primark is launching its first ever homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends and created in collaboration with the popular visual search and discovery platform that we all know and love. Is this the partnership of dreams? Quite possibly!

Dropping just in time for the new spring season, the collection’s price points start at just £2.50, making it both affordable, and unbelievably on trend. It’s organised into three ranges inspired by a featured trend - Cosy Cottage, Dainty Decor and Minimaluxe.

Here at Ideal Home, Pinterest is one of our first go-tos when searching for inspiration and home decor trends – and this goes for Primark and its team, too, which is how this collab came about.

(Image credit: Primark/Pinterest)

‘This is the first time Primark is officially launching a Pinterest-inspired new spring home collection,’ says Sinead McDonagh, head of design at Primark. ‘But at Primark, and myself included, like millions of others, we are huge Pinterest fans for home inspiration. I use it personally, and I also use it when I'm researching a new collection for Primark Home.'

Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest, adds, ‘From my perspective, this opportunity felt very natural to us and Primark. We see so many millions of people coming to Pinterest every month to find home inspiration and figure out how they want to curate their lives. This partnership was a nice way of bridging that gap to provide inspiration, but also find those budget-friendly prices and that opportunity.’

The collection is available to shop in Primark physical stores, as well as online through both Pinterest and Primark for click and collect.

(Image credit: Primark/Pinterest)

What are the Pinterest trends that inspired the collection?

The collection is made up of three trends based on Pinterest’s wealth of data as to what its users are searching for. Despite the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2025 coming out just a few months ago, the featured trends in the Primark collab are in fact not the Pinterest Predicts trends.

‘Pinterest Predicts is our global report, and we have to make sure that takes into account global trends, as well as future-facing,' explains Matt. 'This collection with Primark is very much inspired by a deeper insight to a UK-specific audience, but also more around spring.'

(Image credit: Primark/Pinterest)

So firstly, we have the very heavily spring-inspired trend called Cosy Cottage, filled with romantic floral motifs, pastels, frills and even ladybirds, all referencing the popular cottagecore trend. This trend is based on Pinterest searches for terms like ‘cosy cottage bedroom’ which has seen a 170% increase and ‘modern cottage living room’ with a 100% rise in searches.

(Image credit: Primark/Pinterest)

Then, there is the dopamine decor-filled and super playful, feminine Dainty Decor trend: think all things pink, with a healthy dose of bows, cherries and cakes (in cushion form). This trend is the result of searches around ‘whimsical bedroom’ with a 130% rise, ‘pink bow’ with 160% increase and ‘girly bathroom’ that’s searched 95% more now than three months ago.

And lastly, the more grown-up Minimaluxe champions a pared-back, sophisticated aesthetic injected with earthy tones that are dominating bedroom and living room trends this year as Pinterest searches for ‘earthy colour palette’ and ‘cream and beige bedroom’ have both seen a 120% rise, while ‘luxury living room’ searches have increased by 115%.

(Image credit: Primark/Pinterest)

But even though the collection is not directly based on the Pinterest Pinterest trends, you can definitely find some references to them in the new range.

‘One of the big Pinterest Predicts trends in home this year is Primary Play, which is all about bold colours and playful design. And in terms of Cosy Cottage, if you look at the collection, it does have these vibrant and whimsical home pieces and patterns in it,’ Matt at Pinterest says.

(Image credit: Primark/Pinterest)

Which pieces are predicted to sell out first?

With homeware pieces spanning everything from cute tableware to cosy bedding and even bathroom accessories, the collection covers almost all the possible bases.

If you have your sight set on some specific pieces, I recommend snapping them up as soon as possible – as many are pretty much guaranteed to sell out fast. All of the chic bedding is expected to sell out first, especially the toile de jouy bedding. In addition to that, these are the predicted bestsellers according to Sinead at Primark.

Primrose Ladybird Side Plate £6 at Primark And it's not just this side plate. All the primrose tableware pieces are expected to go quick. 'Gen Z have just increased their home hosting and entertaining at home since the pandemic. I predict that the quirky, unique tableware - the primrose range - will sell out first,' Sinead reveals. Two-Tone Scalloped Wine Glass £4 at Primark And it's not just the tableware from the Cosy Cottage trends that Sinead expects to do well - it's the sort of 'kitsch' colourful glassware like this two-tone scalloped wine glass that is sure to join the bestsellers list, too. Toile King Size Duvet Cover Set £14 at Primark 'Looking to the past with nostalgia, heritage, print and pattern and mix and matching is one of the bigger interior trends of the last two years. I would say that toile de jouy is making a big comeback in the bedroom, and I predict that will be a bestseller as well,' Sinead explains. And personally, this is my favourite piece from the whole range! Cherry Cushion £10 at Primark Along with bows, cherries have been one of the most on-trend motifs in the last couple of years. And people are still loving them! 'Generally, we've seen in the last couple of years anything with cherries sells out really, really quickly,' Sinead says. Cherry Mat £10 at Primark And it's all the cherry-laden pieces that Sinead expects to go fast - including this super adorable round bath mat that will add a touch of girly playfulness to even the most boring of bathrooms. Cherry Side Plate £4 at Primark If you'd like to bring a touch of the cherry sweetness to your dining table - or to your home in general but in a smaller dose - then I recommend going for these cherry and flower-embossed side plates in sky blue. But better be fast!

You don’t even have to restrict yourself by sticking to only one trend as both Matt and Sinead say they lend themselves perfectly to mixing and matching. And if you’re not quite sure whether some of your favourite pieces will work well together, you can use the new Pinterest Collages tool

Matt explains the new Collages tool, ‘The Collages tool allows you to combine images, ideas and inspirations into one cohesive visual board. So cutting out pieces from things you like to bring it together.'

Alternative buys

If you don’t have a Primark store near you - since the products are only available in-store or for click and collect - but would still like to recreate some of these looks, I’ve got your back. These are some similar pieces from other retailers that you can shop online and have delivered to your home.

Which Primark x Pinterest pieces will you definitely be snapping up?