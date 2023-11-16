Very's Black Friday Christmas tree sale has started early – here are 6 of the best to shop now

If you're hunting down Christmas tree deals that won't hurt your purse, look no further

Green hallway with faux fir garland wrapped around stair bannisters, faux fir Christmas tree light with fairy lights, silver baubles, presents, vintage style suitcases, wooden bench, wooden flooring, grey rug
(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)
published

Very has started its Black Friday sale early, and it's chock-full of artificial Christmas tree deals that are too good to not shout about.

In the hunt for the best artificial Christmas tree on the market, there are many of us who'd rather not spend an arm and a leg on getting the living room festive season-ready. Black Friday deals have been sweeping in from left and right, and Very is no exception to the bunch. Luckily, Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals mean that you can indulge in budget Christmas decorating ideas without scrimping on style.

Whether you're after a traditional-looking tree, a pre-lit, or a flocked one, Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals will likely house a multitude of options for you to choose from irrespective of whatever Christmas tree trend you're choosing to emulate this season.

Very Black Friday Christmas tree deals

For your ease, we've chosen a couple of standout Christmas tree deals from Very's early Black Friday sale that we think are certainly worth browsing amidst the sea of live Christmas deals out there.

Very Black Friday Christmas tree deals to shop

Very Home 7ft Flocked Emperor Christmas Tree
Very Home 7ft Flocked Emperor Christmas Tree

Boasting over 350 five-star reviews, this flocked Christmas tree standing 7ft tall is a fan-favourite that just got given a price cut not to be missed. It even comes complete with a sturdy folding steel stand. You'll have no trouble dreaming of a white Christmas this year.

Very Home 6ft Cashmere Tips Christmas Tree
Very Home 6ft Cashmere Tips Christmas Tree

Finish off your winter wonderland and revel in the spirit of the season with the traditional looks of this 6ft Christmas tree with 30 branches and 398 cashmere tips, complete with a metal stand to make for an unforgettable Christmas.

Very Home 6ft Cannock Great Value Christmas Tree
Very Home 6ft Cannock Great Value Christmas Tree

Perfect for those who want to enjoy the festive season on a budget, or for those who'd like a second tree in their house, this great value Cannock tree is sure to have you stepping into Christmas – and it just got even cheaper.

Very Home 6ft Sherwood Real Look Full Christmas Tree
Very Home 6ft Sherwood Real Look Full Christmas Tree

This Sherwood tree standing 6ft tall is the perfect way to bring the beauty of a real Christmas tree into your home, packed with over 1800 tips for that lush, realistic tree look you'll love all season.

Very Home 6ft Flocked Emperor Pre Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
Very Home 6ft Flocked Emperor Pre Lit Pencil Christmas Tree

Ideal for smaller rooms, this pencil Christmas tree measures 45cm in diameter, while a 6ft height still ensures it has plenty of space for your favourite baubles and decorations. It comes pre-lit with 150 warm white LEDs.

Very Home 6ft Black Forest Flocked Pre-Lit Christmas Tree
Very Home 6ft Black Forest Flocked Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

Love the look of a full, traditional Christmas tree but are craving an alternative twist? This striking and dramatic tree comes pre-lit with 200 warm LED lights in a classy black hue with a flocked finish.

If you love the look of a real Christmas tree but would rather not subject yourself to having to find needles months after the festive season has wrapped up, opting for one of these artificial trees in Very's sale is a viable option that will keep your purse happy and still allow for the all the festivities that come with decorating a Christmas tree.

In fact, all of our picks from Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals have been marked on their website as 'selling fast' and 'in demand' with many shoppers sweeping these trees off the shelves, which is surely a testament to these great value price cuts.

Decorating ideas for Christmas, foliage garlands on the ceiling, blue sofa in front of red painted panelling, cushions with floral patterns, stack of presents underneath a decorated Christmas tree

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

So, as our in-house experts had advised when answering the question, 'When is the best time to buy an artificial Christmas tree?', it's not a bad idea to snag a good deal now while it's still available.

After all, the last thing you'd want to do is find yourself out of options if all your favourite artificial Christmas trees have sold out.

Junior Writer

Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.

