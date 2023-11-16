Very's Black Friday Christmas tree sale has started early – here are 6 of the best to shop now
If you're hunting down Christmas tree deals that won't hurt your purse, look no further
Very has started its Black Friday sale early, and it's chock-full of artificial Christmas tree deals that are too good to not shout about.
In the hunt for the best artificial Christmas tree on the market, there are many of us who'd rather not spend an arm and a leg on getting the living room festive season-ready. Black Friday deals have been sweeping in from left and right, and Very is no exception to the bunch. Luckily, Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals mean that you can indulge in budget Christmas decorating ideas without scrimping on style.
Whether you're after a traditional-looking tree, a pre-lit, or a flocked one, Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals will likely house a multitude of options for you to choose from irrespective of whatever Christmas tree trend you're choosing to emulate this season.
- Shop Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals – browse show-stopping trees and decorations to suit your style and budget
Very Black Friday Christmas tree deals
For your ease, we've chosen a couple of standout Christmas tree deals from Very's early Black Friday sale that we think are certainly worth browsing amidst the sea of live Christmas deals out there.
Very Black Friday Christmas tree deals to shop
Boasting over 350 five-star reviews, this flocked Christmas tree standing 7ft tall is a fan-favourite that just got given a price cut not to be missed. It even comes complete with a sturdy folding steel stand. You'll have no trouble dreaming of a white Christmas this year.
Finish off your winter wonderland and revel in the spirit of the season with the traditional looks of this 6ft Christmas tree with 30 branches and 398 cashmere tips, complete with a metal stand to make for an unforgettable Christmas.
Perfect for those who want to enjoy the festive season on a budget, or for those who'd like a second tree in their house, this great value Cannock tree is sure to have you stepping into Christmas – and it just got even cheaper.
This Sherwood tree standing 6ft tall is the perfect way to bring the beauty of a real Christmas tree into your home, packed with over 1800 tips for that lush, realistic tree look you'll love all season.
Ideal for smaller rooms, this pencil Christmas tree measures 45cm in diameter, while a 6ft height still ensures it has plenty of space for your favourite baubles and decorations. It comes pre-lit with 150 warm white LEDs.
If you love the look of a real Christmas tree but would rather not subject yourself to having to find needles months after the festive season has wrapped up, opting for one of these artificial trees in Very's sale is a viable option that will keep your purse happy and still allow for the all the festivities that come with decorating a Christmas tree.
In fact, all of our picks from Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals have been marked on their website as 'selling fast' and 'in demand' with many shoppers sweeping these trees off the shelves, which is surely a testament to these great value price cuts.
So, as our in-house experts had advised when answering the question, 'When is the best time to buy an artificial Christmas tree?', it's not a bad idea to snag a good deal now while it's still available.
After all, the last thing you'd want to do is find yourself out of options if all your favourite artificial Christmas trees have sold out.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
How to grow garlic – a simple guide to grow this easy vegetable in an allotment or garden
Learn how to grow garlic and keep vampires at bay forevermore
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Calling all Swifties! Taylor Swift new Christmas ornaments are selling out fast – but we found 5 stunning dupes
Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift just dropped her Christmas decoration collection and we’ve got the perfect dupes
By Sara Hesikova
-
19 alternative advent calendar ideas for a crafty countdown to Christmas
Create an extra special lead-up to the festivities and get into the seasonal spirit by making your own unique handcrafted advent calendar
By Holly Walsh