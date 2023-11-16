Very's Black Friday Christmas tree sale has started early – here are 6 of the best to shop now

Very has started its Black Friday sale early, and it's chock-full of artificial Christmas tree deals that are too good to not shout about.

In the hunt for the best artificial Christmas tree on the market, there are many of us who'd rather not spend an arm and a leg on getting the living room festive season-ready. Black Friday deals have been sweeping in from left and right, and Very is no exception to the bunch. Luckily, Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals mean that you can indulge in budget Christmas decorating ideas without scrimping on style.

Whether you're after a traditional-looking tree, a pre-lit, or a flocked one, Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals will likely house a multitude of options for you to choose from irrespective of whatever Christmas tree trend you're choosing to emulate this season.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Shop Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals – browse show-stopping trees and decorations to suit your style and budget

Very Black Friday Christmas tree deals

For your ease, we've chosen a couple of standout Christmas tree deals from Very's early Black Friday sale that we think are certainly worth browsing amidst the sea of live Christmas deals out there.

Very Black Friday Christmas tree deals to shop

If you love the look of a real Christmas tree but would rather not subject yourself to having to find needles months after the festive season has wrapped up, opting for one of these artificial trees in Very's sale is a viable option that will keep your purse happy and still allow for the all the festivities that come with decorating a Christmas tree.

In fact, all of our picks from Very's Black Friday Christmas tree deals have been marked on their website as 'selling fast' and 'in demand' with many shoppers sweeping these trees off the shelves, which is surely a testament to these great value price cuts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

So, as our in-house experts had advised when answering the question, 'When is the best time to buy an artificial Christmas tree?', it's not a bad idea to snag a good deal now while it's still available.

After all, the last thing you'd want to do is find yourself out of options if all your favourite artificial Christmas trees have sold out.