Zara Home has taken sales shopping to the next level – here are 11 pieces to snap up now

Zara Home's major summer sale goes live tonight – and did you know you can get your basket ready ahead of time? Yep, you heard us right.

Although many of us likely know the brand Zara because of its influence in the fashion world, there's no denying that they've climbed the ranks in giving us the means to stay up to date with the latest home decor trends.

In preparation for the Zara Home sale, the retailer is inviting you to 'prepare your shopping basket' ahead of their sale going live tonight at 9pm on their app, and 10pm on their website. This means all you have to do when it goes live is to checkout and pay for your items (which is an organised person's dream, might we add).

Shop the Zara Home summer sale in its full glory, or keep scrolling to see our editor's top picks from the bunch

(Image credit: Zara Home)

Zara Home summer sale

We know trawling through pages of items isn't always the ideal situation (nor may you have the time to do so), so we've asked the Ideal Home team for their top buys in the Zara Home sale to ease you of the extra legwork.

Although full disclosure, we've got these picks sitting pretty in our baskets so if you see something you like, we advise you to act fast to not miss out.

Trolley with Metal Wheels and Wooden Handles | was £99.99 now £79.99

We love a trolley as much as the next person (cue the cult IKEA RASKOG trolley), especially if it's being used to brush up on our kitchen storage ideas, bathroom storage ideas, or even to be used as a bar cart for entertaining guests all night long.

Steel Pasta Maker | was £69.99 now £49.99

This chic pasta maker going into the sale feels like a sign to follow in the footsteps of the Pasta Grannies – I mean, how can you not? Not to mention how great of an addition it can be to a summer garden party idea.

Spiral Candlestick Shaped Candle | was £19.99 now £11.99

We've been seeing these colourful, spiral-shaped candles everywhere as the perfect pop of colour for any bedroom or living room. Grab a couple to display in an array alongside your other favourite home decor bits.

Irregular Dessert Plate | was £9.99 now £7.99

These plates are oh-so-cute and right up our street. We love the colours (did we mention that green is the new neutral) and the irregularity is certain to add some personality to your tablescaping.

Cylindrical Base Lamp | was £69.99 now £49.99

This wooden base lamp with a linen lampshade is serving major quiet luxury vibes in the best way possible, and we're obsessed.

Teak Bath Tray | was £79.99 now £49.99

There's nothing like winding down with a lovely, relaxing bath at the end of the day (if you have the luxury to do so), and not only does this one look super luxe but there's also no fear of items falling through the gaps in the typical slatted versions.

Adjustable Wall Lamp | was £49.99 now £29.99

This wall lighting trend looks so much more expensive than it is, even without the discount. We think it'd be perfect to have as task lighting above bedside tables or to add to the tops of bookshelves to highlight art and illuminate dark corners.

Monochrome Lamp | was £49.99 now £29.99

We think this table lamp has a smart retro vibe that'll add designer style without the designer price tag. You could add it to a shelf or a console, but our editor has her eye on it for her desk.

Toy Calendar | was £39.99 now £29.99

This one might seem a little rogue, but bare with us. This calendar might ostensibly be ideal for a small kids' room, but we honestly think it looks so beautiful that it'll earn a spot to hang pride of place in a living room.

Acacia Wood Round Cutting Board | was £39.99 now £29.99

Moving back over to the kitchen, we're loving this footed chopping board that doubles up as a serving platter. Take it straight from the kitchen to the garden table with a selection of veggies, dips, or cheeses when you're entertaining this summer.

Acacia Folding Chair | was £129.99 now £99.99

These acacia wood outdoor chairs are perfect for alfresco dining now the weather's warmed up. We think they'll make the best statement in an outdoor kitchen, and even better yet, they're foldable which means they offer space-saving storage.

Admittedly, if you gave us more time we could really be here for hours because there are so many stunning and practical items that'll be on offer. So, if you've managed to spot a winner for yourself, don't forget to head to the Zara Home app or website now while it's early to give yourself the best possible chance of snagging it.

(Image credit: Zara Home)

And of course, if you're not keen on trawling through pages on the website, the sale will be available to shop in-store tomorrow if that's more your style. Happy shopping!