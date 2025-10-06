I’m obsessed with this viral nostalgic 90s lighting accessory – and it's just £20 on Amazon
This fun and colourful lighting style is going viral on TikTok and I'm not surprised!
It goes without saying that not every viral TikTok trend should be followed. But once in a while, I stumble upon a gem and become obsessed. That’s the case with the stained glass light bulbs, available at Amazon for £20.99 for a set of two.
Inspired by stained glass often seen on front doors of residential houses or church windows, these light bulbs are painted in a multicoloured pattern which helps to create a colourful but diffused light. And this lighting trend can be paired with pretty much any table or floor lamp - or perhaps even a ceiling light - as long as it has a white or light-coloured lampshade.
I first came across these light bulbs through TikTok content creator Tina Le Mac who in the video’s caption wrote, ‘These stained glass light bulbs are a whole ~vibe~ and to say I’m obsessed is an understatement!! Like how did I not know about these until this year?!’
While I’m in the same boat as Tina, having never heard of these before seeing her video - and subsequently many more from other TikTokers - this is apparently a returning home decor trend from the 90s, one I’ve never come across before. But Ideal Home’s Managing Editor, Thea Babington-Stitt remembers this nostalgic trend with fondness.
‘I'm aging myself here, but I remember this from the 90s! The stained glass bulbs were the thing to have in your bedroom for a while, and even DIY-ing your own. Fashion's been leaning heavily into that era so it seems about time that interiors are doing the same. Love the nostalgia, but let's keep it at these and not go as far as the inflatable furniture (IYKYK).’
You can pair your stained glass light bulb with a paper lantern-style lamp like Tina has done, or with a globe-shaped table lamp, similarly to Stephie Babie whose video has attracted 1.5 million views on TikTok. And there are others that have even surpassed 11 million views.
Yep, this is truly a viral trend – and one that I’m fully on board with and am ready to invest in, especially with Amazon Prime Day deals coming up! Will you be embracing this playful lighting look?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
