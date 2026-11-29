I’ve been doing some digging to find the best Christmas inspiration for decorating my home, and AJ Odudu’s all-red theme from last year is a great example if you want your festive decor to be confident, playful and reflective of your personality.

While there are many Christmas decor trends to dabble with, sometimes I like to look back and take inspiration from what has worked in the past. And presenter AJ’s all-red palette is certainly worthy of note.

If you want to use this bold yet traditional colour trend in your Christmas decorating ideas this year, don't worry, you’re in the right place, as interior design experts have revealed how to get the look.

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Red is a festive colour. Period. You’ll spot this hue included within every decor trend, from the surge in popularity of robin-themed decor to all the baubles, bows, tinsel and even festive bedding we’ve seen this year. But how it differs in AJ’s decor is that she’s used a slightly warmer-toned red compared to typical festive red shades, and it conveys a playful message rather than a traditional one.

‘Traditionally, Christmas is associated with a deeper, blue-toned red, but AJ has gone bold with a vibrant, orange-toned red, bringing her own personality and energy to Christmas. I love how she sets the tone for her festive styling from the moment you see her front door, beautifully dressed with an oversized, vibrant bow. It creates a wonderful sense of occasion and anticipation before you even step inside,’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Her approach is playful, confident and a lovely example of how Christmas styling can reflect your own personality.’

‘From oversized bows and luxurious velvet ribbons to festive tableware and traditional baubles, red continues to be a Christmas favourite. What is particularly lovely about red is its versatility. Deep burgundy and cranberry tones can create a sophisticated, heritage-inspired look, whilst brighter, orange-toned reds, like those chosen by AJ, bring a more playful and energetic feel. Red has such a strong emotional association with Christmas that it is a colour choice that truly transcends trends.’

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How to get the look

‘For a quick and easy tablescape of your own inspired by AJ’s red look, cover with a double layering of red and white tablecloths, pinching the upper fabric in the corners and securing to create a draped effect,’ says Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

‘Then run a big, lush garland down the centre of your dining table, weaving through candlesticks, and decorate it with whatever red (and a little white for contrast) items you already have at home. Spare baubles, ribbons, and tree picks with berries (like these from Balsam Hill all look brilliant nestled amongst the greenery. It’s low effort, high impact – exactly how Christmas decorating should be.’

AJ has also used silver platters and polished stainless steel tableware, another big trend this year- it’s further proof that her red festive decor has stood the test of time. And if you had your eye on a different colour, you can still use AJ’s decor as a source of inspiration.

‘Keep your Christmas styling true to you, lifting elements of current trends and mixing them with your own personal flair,’ advises Natalie.

‘Oversized bows are a wonderful way to make a statement without having to invest in an entirely new collection of decorations. Consider carrying a signature colour or ribbon throughout your home, from your front door to your Christmas tree and dining table, to create a beautifully cohesive look. Above all, choose decorations that make you smile. Christmas styling should be a celebration of personality, memories and family traditions.’

Shop red Christmas decor

Would you go bold like AJ and drench your home in this gorgeous festive shade?