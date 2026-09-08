BookTok is obsessed with Dunelm’s viral rotating bookcase – and it’s perfect for small spaces

This week, BookTok has been going crazy for the viral Dunelm Ria Rotating Bookcase (£149) , and given its expensive look and dual function, it’s easy to see why.

If you ask me, a bookcase is an essential piece of furniture. And if you’re looking for furniture that also nails the latest home decor trends , then the Ria Rotating Bookcase might just be perfect for you.

Not only does it have a luxe look, but it can double as a bedside table or side table, making it a great choice for small homes. Here’s why I added it straight to my wish list.

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I’ll admit that in my home, I’ve taken ‘ bookshelf wealth ’ to the next level. My bookshelf is buckling under the weight of my personal library, and rather than get rid of my books, I’ve decided I just need another bookcase. And while scrolling the FYP on TikTok, I kept seeing viral videos of the Ria Rotating Bookcase.

‘It’s absolutely amazing, I know it’s expensive but sooo worth it !!’ said one comment.

‘On my way to Dunelm right now!!’ said another.

And I’m with them. As the renter of a small flat, the Ria bookcase immediately stood out to me because of its space-saving potential. Not only can it be used as a side table or bedside table, but its rotating inner console means you can store a multitude of books. This clever feature means you can maximise storage space without taking up much space - ideal if you have a small bedroom or living room .

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Not to mention that the dark wood finish of the bookcase gives it a stylish old-money look. While £149 isn’t exactly a bargain buy for a bookshelf, I do think this Dunelm looks more expensive than it is. It’s also available in a lighter oak effect, if you’re not a fan of the dark wood trend .

Not to mention, the Ria Rotating Bookcase has already racked up some rave reviews online, with shoppers complimenting the look and convenience of the bookshelf.

‘Absolutely delighted with my table, fits perfectly between my armchairs and can't wait to fill with my books. It took a while to put together with help but instructions were easy to follow,’ said one.

‘Brilliant combination of table & bookcase all compact in one. Ideal if you haven’t got space, or if you want a trendy side table. I needed both so it was the perfect solution.’

A few reviews do mention this Ria bookcase can be difficult to put together. So I’ve tracked down a few more rotating bookcases you can shop online.

Dunelm's Ria Rotating Bookcase is seriously stylish and perfect for keeping your favourite books stored and safe in a small space.