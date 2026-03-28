This simple tweak is the ultimate way to add storage to a pedestal sink – it's a game-changer for adding character to a bathroom

Bathroom storage is an integral component of any design, but sometimes sink storage can be bulky and unattractive. Vanity units with built-in cupboards and drawers offer an abundance of useful space, but these are often hard to squeeze into the floor plan of a small bathroom, whereas pedestal sinks take up much less room.

Pedestal sinks offer a simple, unobtrusive look, but they can be tricky to add bathroom storage ideas to. While stand-alone units are useful for slotting under a pedestal sink, they often aren't the most stylish option. A sink skirt is the ultimate trend-led hack that will add character to a bathroom while also hiding all of your bathroom products.

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Cafe curtains are a trend we've been fans of for a while on the Ideal Home desk. Whether used as a bathroom window treatment or in a kitchen to hide away large appliances beneath cabinetry, it's an easy and affordable way to add flair to a design while solving a practical problem.

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Bathrooms can be particularly cold, stark places where functional wipe-clean surfaces are chosen in lieu of soft furnishings, so reintroducing texture, pattern and movement through a sink skirt will help to add warmth to the scheme.

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'A sink skirt is a clever way to reclaim the often-wasted space beneath a pedestal basin, turning what is usually exposed pipework into a discreet and surprisingly practical storage zone,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

'By enclosing the area with fabric, you create a concealed pocket that can house everything from cleaning products to spare toiletries, keeping the room feeling calm and uncluttered without the need for built-in cabinetry.'

Adding a skirt to a pedestal sink is useful in more ways than one - it conceals storage but also allows you the opportunity to introduce another colour or pattern into the scheme.

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(Image credit: Otta Design/Jonathan Bond)

While the outside of a pedestal skirt adds personality to a bathroom, the interior matters too.

'There is also an opportunity to tailor what sits behind the fabric, whether that is simple baskets, stacked containers, or more structured organisers, ensuring the space works as hard as possible while remaining hidden from view,' Keeley adds.

'In this way, the skirt is not just decorative but quietly functional, offering a considered balance between practicality and a softer, more layered aesthetic,' she says.

Choosing the right storage behind a sink skirt is essential - a tiered shelf that can house individual boxes will help to keep things in order so that you can easily keep things organised behind the facade.

Unlike kitchen cupboard skirts, which have started to pop up through various high street retailers, like this affordable option from Dunelm, to achieve a pedestal sink skirt, you'll likely have to DIY your own or work with a professional.

With the right amount of fabric, velcro and hemming tape, it's easy enough to create your own, but there are also so many options on Etsy if you can't bear adding another DIY project to your weekend to-do list.