I'm in desperate need of clever storage for my tiny bathroom – these are the Amazon buys I'm shopping to double the available space
Small space, no problem
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Small bathroom? Cluttered cabinets? Chaotic windowsills? I know the drill — I've got a tiny en-suite, and every inch of floor and wall space in this room needs to be used to its maximum potential.
I need to store cleaning products, my skincare saviours and all of the other bits 'n' bobs that I end up forgetting about as they slowly slither to the back of my cabinet and collect dust. How exactly do you store all of these things without making your bathroom look cluttered? That's where the real heavy lifting comes into play, as nailing small bathroom storage ideas is no easy feat.
'When it comes to small bathrooms, smart design is everything,' claims Jorge Hernandez, Head of Design at Bathroom Brands Group. 'The right combination of furniture, fittings, and lighting can completely transform a smaller space, making it feel larger, more organised, and more intentionally designed,' she adds.Article continues below
I've found some small space savers at Amazon, designed for the tiniest bathrooms — whether you're struggling with a small downstairs loo, a tight family bathroom or a minuscule en-suite.
Jorge Hernandez says the items you'll want to make use of in a tiny bathroom include: 'under-sink units with pull-out drawers, shelf dividers, and wall-hung vanity units,' she says.
All these storage-savvy Amazon buys can be delivered to your doorstep in days, and don't forget the Amazon Spring Sale is currently live, so there are timely discounts to be had too.
Amazon storage saviours
Hang these inside your bathroom cabinet, for extra storage to hold anything from your q-tips box to your sanitary pads, your face towels or even your bathroom cleaning supplies. They benefit from no-drill installation, so they can be put to good use fast, while they're rust-resistant, too.
Easy to clean, this plastic organiser can help keep your bathroom shelving tidy — or it can bring some order to an otherwise cluttered windowsill. This way, everyone can have a tiny drawer for the junk that usually gets lost at the back of your bathroom cabinet.
To fill that annoyingly tight gap between your toilet and the wall, or your shower and your sink cabinet, this narrow unit offers heaps of hidden storage. For those things you don't want on show — toilet rolls, cleaning supplies, etc. Choose from black or grey, and don't miss its flip-up compartment.
Suitable for doors up to 40mm thick, use this hanging organiser over your bathroom door. It can hold small hand towels, products you use daily and even a house plant if there is enough light in your bathroom. It's height adjustable and benefits from an anti-rust coating.
Need more space for your towels? Fold and stack them in this smart wall organiser which even has a shelf, for holding your bathroom candle to your artifical flowers. At the bottom of the shelf, there are hooks for your hand towels. You can adjust its size based on the number of towels you own. Best of all? It requires no drilling!
Storage isn't the only way to refresh your bathroom for spring soon? These are the best bath towels, as tried and tested, and our favourite reed diffusers for a pleasant-smelling loo.
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But an organised space will go a long way in helping your home feel happier and calmer.
Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.