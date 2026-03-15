I'm in desperate need of clever storage for my tiny bathroom – these are the Amazon buys I'm shopping to double the available space

Small space, no problem

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Bathroom with terrazzo on wall and floor, a fluted wooden vanity with white countertop, a freestanding bathtub, pink wall with lozenge shaped mirror and a wall mounted light.
(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)
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Small bathroom? Cluttered cabinets? Chaotic windowsills? I know the drill — I've got a tiny en-suite, and every inch of floor and wall space in this room needs to be used to its maximum potential.

I need to store cleaning products, my skincare saviours and all of the other bits 'n' bobs that I end up forgetting about as they slowly slither to the back of my cabinet and collect dust. How exactly do you store all of these things without making your bathroom look cluttered? That's where the real heavy lifting comes into play, as nailing small bathroom storage ideas is no easy feat.

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Pink painted bathroom with white tiled shower area

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Jorge Hernandez says the items you'll want to make use of in a tiny bathroom include: 'under-sink units with pull-out drawers, shelf dividers, and wall-hung vanity units,' she says.

All these storage-savvy Amazon buys can be delivered to your doorstep in days, and don't forget the Amazon Spring Sale is currently live, so there are timely discounts to be had too.

Amazon storage saviours

Storage isn't the only way to refresh your bathroom for spring soon? These are the best bath towels, as tried and tested, and our favourite reed diffusers for a pleasant-smelling loo.

But an organised space will go a long way in helping your home feel happier and calmer.

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Annie Collyer
Annie Collyer
Deputy Ecommerce Editor

Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners. 