This newly built en suite might make you rethink your bathroom goals

Step inside the sleek space and see why microcement is having a serious moment

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a bathroom with a wooden fluted vanity unit with white twin basins and black wall hung tap and a half moon mirror above
(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)
WHO LIVES HERE?

Meabh and Peter live here with their three teenage sons.

After nearly a decade living overseas in Southeast Asia and America, Meabh and Peter decided to move to Scotland to put down roots. ‘We bought a draughty, poorly insulated 1970s flat-roofed bungalow, and planned to do a simple renovation and energy-efficiency upgrade.'

‘A skylight above the shower was a must-have for me, as were twin basins and a loo and bidet combination,’ says Meabh.

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a bathroom with a bath and black fixtures and a blue hammam towel

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

'I was very inspired by the architecture that we saw on our travels in Australia and New Zealand, and have tried to translate the bungalow we bought into something similar,’ says Meabh.

‘I only wanted a bath for aesthetic reasons,’ she admits. ‘I prefer a shower, but actually in the end, I’m enjoying baths more than I expected, so I’m pleased that I included one.’

a bathroom with a contemporary bath tub and a cubby shelf with two matching toiletries

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

Meabh designed the room herself and gave it a lot of thought. She originally wanted terrazzo wall tiles with concrete floors, but couldn’t decide on the grout colour and never felt confident in anyone locally who could lay concrete. So she decided to look at micro cement instead. ‘It kept catching my eye during my research and I started to realise it was a very practical solution for a wet room.’

She approached a micro cement company called Forcrete and met the recommended installer, James Preston of Dynamic Surface Design. ‘He was so helpful, and extremely flexible in what he could do. Realising that I had been looking at terrazzo wall tiles, he said he could add chips to the micro cement for a similar effect.’

Meabh requested this for the wall behind the bath, but otherwise the walls, floor and ceiling are a uniform shade of soft white. ‘I am delighted with the results!’ she says. ‘It’s exactly what I had been hoping for.’

Minimalism is very unforgiving – every detail needs to be perfect, so the quality of the materials is crucial.

Take the tour of Meabh and Peter's minimalist bathroom

a bathroom with a wooden fluted vanity unit with white twin basins and black wall hung tap and a half moon mirror above

Sfera bathroom pendant light, £42, Dunelm. Tjabbig baskets, £8 each, Ikea

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

'The room faces north so I planned the lighting to make it feel warmer. All the lights are controlled by a Lutron panel, which you can easily adjust for practicality or atmosphere – whatever you want.’

‘Both the floors and walls have the same micro cement finish, which gives the space an open, modern feel.’

a bathroom with a modern bathtub with a black mixer

The Verona Freestanding Modern Bath, £499.95, Victorian Plumbing, is similar. The Architeckt Boden Freestanding Bath Shower Mixer Tap in Matt Black, £149.99, Plumbworld is a good match.

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

‘I love terrazzo tiles, and it’s brilliant that we’ve managed to get the look using micro cement.'

'The effect was achieved by adding Jesmonite chips to the finish, and it makes a wonderful feature of the bath.’

a bathroom with a wooden fluted vanity unit with white twin basins and black wall hung tap

Try the Zia arched mirror wall cabinet, £79, Dunelm.The Toreno Terrazzo-Effect Concrete Bathroom Accessories Set, £29.95, Victorian Plumbing is a good match.

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

'The large mirror conceals handy built-in storage, while reflecting light around the room.’

a neutral bathroom with a glass fronted shower a wall hung loo and house plants

La Redoute's Florian Plant Pot On Wooden Feet, £129.99, is a good match.

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

‘I sourced the taps and shower fittings from the same company, and wanted the shower screen to tie in with them.'

'Fortunately, I found a great match for the dark bronze finish I’ve gone for throughout.’

a bathroom with a wall hung loo

The Arezzo Round Douche Shower Spray Kit with Shut-Off Valve Matt Black, £99.95, Victorian Plumbing is similar.

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

'A handheld bidet spray is an unmissable part of your hygiene routine in many parts of the world. We got used to this when we were living in Asia and now there’s no going back.’

a bathroom with a glass shower panel and black shower fixtures with a roof light above it

(Image credit: Future / Douglas Gibb)

'The micro cement finish continues into the shower enclosure, providing a seamless look, with no jarring change of surface.'

'Thanks to its inherent combination of strength and waterproofing, the finish is ideal for a wet room-style shower. Plus, there’s no grout to clean!’

Copy Meabh and Peter's bathroom style

Alison Gibb
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