It's already sold out twice! The super chic M&S x Kelly Hoppen leopard print bolster cushion is finally back in stock after selling out repeatedly

It's rare for a cushion to achieve cult status, but the M&S x Kelly Hoppen chenille leopard print bolster cushion is on the cusp after selling out not once, but twice in a matter of months.

Kelly Hoppen is one of the UK's most well-known interior designers, and has built up a fanbase who adore her use of texture and neutral colours to create gorgeous, calming and elegant spaces. So the inclusion of a £40 leopard print bolster cushion in her M&S range did come as a bit of a surprise from the 'Queen of Taupe'.

However, leopard can absolutely be an elegant and modern home decor trend when handled by the queen of neutrals herself. She has turned the trending print into one of this year's must-have buys from M&S, and even added a follow-up £30 square cushion in the same pattern to the collection. But sometimes you just can't beat the original.

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M&S X Kelly Hoppen Chenille Leopard Print Long Bolster Cushion £40 at Marks and Spencer UK The original sellout cushion remains a must-have, with thousands of people signing up to be notified when it's restocked. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Cotton Rich Leopard Print Jacquard Cushion £30 at Marks and Spencer UK Last month the same pattern was launched in this new square design, ideal if you want to integrate it with a selection of other cushions.

A large part of the success of the leopard print bolster cushion is down to its shape. It's a glamorous, designer-style shape we've seen growing in popularity over the last year. At 90cm long and 28 cm wide, it's long enough to dress a double bed or run along the back of the best sofa in lieu of a mountain of cushions. In an Instagram video shared by M&S, Kelly Hoppen says it's 'the perfect size'.

'It's narrow, it's long, and it's exactly what you need on a sofa. It's modern, and leopard is just one of those designs you can just add with anything,' Kelly says. 'It's got this incredible feel to it; so it's not flat, it's not a printed pattern, it's this real woven, beautiful piece. You've got this tiny little stitching, so it feels authentic and fabulous.'

You can't ignore how gorgeous the pattern is. There's a lot of dud leopard print homeware on the market at the moment, things that look more Kat Slater than Elizabeth Taylor. This cushion bucks the trend. As Kelly Hoppen says, the M&S x Kelly Hoppen cushion has a gorgeous, rich caramel colourway, but it's the rich textured finish that takes it to the next level.

This cushion has already sold out twice, so I have a feeling it won't be sticking around for long if you have had it on your wishlist.

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If you've not been persuaded by the leopard print, here are a few other pieces in the Kelly Hoppen range which are quickly becoming icons in their own right.