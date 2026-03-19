You might already know that your birth month has a colour associated with it, but have you ever thought about decorating your bedroom – arguably the most personal room in your home – in your own bespoke birth month shade?

From January to December, each month is linked to a different tone or hue of colour, and if you're looking for a way to make your bedroom truly feel like *you*, adopting your birth month shade as your bedroom wall colour can be a great way to decorate.

After all, when it comes to bedroom design ideas, this year's biggest bedroom trends are all about leaving generic design behind and instead embracing hyper-personalisation. What better way to do that than decorating with your birth month colour?

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Intrigued to find out what your birth month's ideal bedroom wall colour is? I've rounded up all twelve months of the year below.

And, of course, you don't necessarily have to drench the walls in colour to decorate with your birth month's signature shade. You could opt for bedding in your birth month colour instead, or stick to accents such as scatter cushions or a statement rug.

Plus, there are also joint bedrooms to consider. If you share a bedroom with your partner, then perhaps this is the ultimate test of compatibility. Do your and your other half's birth month colours coordinate or clash?

And if you really don't vibe with your birth month colour? Then don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to make a bedroom feel like an expression of your personality.

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