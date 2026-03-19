These 12 bedroom paint colours will hyper-personalise your sleep space – and they're all linked to your individual birth month

From January to December, these are the rainbow hues that match your birth date

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A bedroom colour drenched in Little Greene&#039;s navy paint with a cobalt blue window frame
(Image credit: Little Greene)

You might already know that your birth month has a colour associated with it, but have you ever thought about decorating your bedroom – arguably the most personal room in your home – in your own bespoke birth month shade?

From January to December, each month is linked to a different tone or hue of colour, and if you're looking for a way to make your bedroom truly feel like *you*, adopting your birth month shade as your bedroom wall colour can be a great way to decorate.

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And, of course, you don't necessarily have to drench the walls in colour to decorate with your birth month's signature shade. You could opt for bedding in your birth month colour instead, or stick to accents such as scatter cushions or a statement rug.

Plus, there are also joint bedrooms to consider. If you share a bedroom with your partner, then perhaps this is the ultimate test of compatibility. Do your and your other half's birth month colours coordinate or clash?

And if you really don't vibe with your birth month colour? Then don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to make a bedroom feel like an expression of your personality.

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Amy Lockwood
Amy Lockwood
Sleep Editor

Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.

Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.

As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.