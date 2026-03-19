These 12 bedroom paint colours will hyper-personalise your sleep space – and they're all linked to your individual birth month
From January to December, these are the rainbow hues that match your birth date
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You might already know that your birth month has a colour associated with it, but have you ever thought about decorating your bedroom – arguably the most personal room in your home – in your own bespoke birth month shade?
From January to December, each month is linked to a different tone or hue of colour, and if you're looking for a way to make your bedroom truly feel like *you*, adopting your birth month shade as your bedroom wall colour can be a great way to decorate.
After all, when it comes to bedroom design ideas, this year's biggest bedroom trends are all about leaving generic design behind and instead embracing hyper-personalisation. What better way to do that than decorating with your birth month colour?Article continues below
Intrigued to find out what your birth month's ideal bedroom wall colour is? I've rounded up all twelve months of the year below.
JANUARY
Garnet, a deep, rich red shade, is January's birth month colour. The colour of passion and romance, this shade is perfect for the bedroom and will create an opulent backdrop when painted on the walls. It also looks fantastic paired with colour-drenched ceilings. That said, you might want to layer in some lighter tones with bedding or accent colours to prevent the look from feeling too dark.
FEBRUARY
February's birth month gemstone is amethyst, which means tones from lilac to deep purple are this month's birth colours. However, as someone who once painted her teenage bedroom the brightest purple B&Q had on its shelves, I recommend sticking to lighter tones to make this colour scheme more workable. Dusky lilacs can create a relaxing and soothing bedroom.
MARCH
March's birth month colour is aquamarine, a soft and pretty pale turquoise shade that creates a soothing and restful bedroom scheme. I'd recommend opting for a pale blue with warm undertones to prevent the bedroom from feeling too cold, especially if it's a north-facing room. However, get the right shade, and aquamarine can create a very calming environment that's perfect for sleep.
APRIL
Diamond white is April's birth month colour, so think brilliant white walls with pale silver accents. Bright white can sometimes be a tricky colour to decorate with, as it can easily look a little clinical and cold, so incorporate lots of texture to bring the scheme to life. Consider reflective metals, textural bedding, and sumptuous underfloor rugs to add warmth. The panelling details in this bedroom also work well with this pared-back colour scheme to add depth of interest.
MAY
Emerald green is the birth month colour of those born in May, and it offers the opportunity to take inspiration from nature's many shades of green. This could be the perfect backdrop to a biophilic bedroom design idea that utilises the calming effects of the natural world to create a restful sleep environment. And you don't have to opt for paint, you could choose a botanical print in emerald green, such as Mind The Gap's Banana Leaf wallpaper, available at Wallpaper Direct.
JUNE
June's birth month colour is pearl white, a white with yellow and grey undertones, which gives it a softer and creamier tone than April's bright diamond white. This gentle shade is perfect for the bedroom, and it looks great layered with other off-white shades to create a multidimensional decorating scheme that feels rich and interesting, rather than bland or boring.
JULY
Ruby red is July's birth month colour, and whilst this could easily become an overly stimulating shade for a bedroom, some clever styling makes it a lot more livable. Paired with the dark wood and earthy green neutral in this decor scheme, the red feels rich, opulent, and perfectly balanced.
AUGUST
August's birth month colour is 'peridot green', a zesty yellow-toned lime green shade. Most of us probably don't want a bedroom that looks like a fluorescent highlighter pen, so I recommend opting for a lime green paint with a hint of red for a more muted look. This colour looks great paired with natural wood, and can easily turn your bedroom into a restful retreat.
SEPTEMBER
Sapphire blue is the birth month colour for September babies, and this deep blue shade is like a long exhale; made for relaxation. For a more restful decor scheme, consider layering different shades of blue rather than opting for a single block colour. This effect is easier on the eye and creates more interest in the room.
OCTOBER
October's birth month colour is opal white, usually a pale iridescent white shade. Think bright white to pale silver shades on the walls and consider incorporating reflective surfaces into your bedroom decor scheme, such as gloss or eggshell woodwork, mirrored surfaces, and cotton sateen, bamboo, or even silk bedding that has a sheen.
NOVEMBER
November has citrine as its birth month hero colour, a deep, orange-y toned burnt-yellow shade. This warm hue creates a cosy and inviting bedroom and looks especially good paired with either dark or light wood bedroom furniture.
DECEMBER
December is back to blue, but this month's birth month colour is tanzanite, an even brighter blue-purple shade than September's sapphire blue. You may not want to paint an entire bedroom in this vibrant hue, but it works brilliantly as an accent colour, such as the eye-popping woodwork around the window in this beautiful blue colour scheme.
And, of course, you don't necessarily have to drench the walls in colour to decorate with your birth month's signature shade. You could opt for bedding in your birth month colour instead, or stick to accents such as scatter cushions or a statement rug.
Plus, there are also joint bedrooms to consider. If you share a bedroom with your partner, then perhaps this is the ultimate test of compatibility. Do your and your other half's birth month colours coordinate or clash?
And if you really don't vibe with your birth month colour? Then don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to make a bedroom feel like an expression of your personality.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.