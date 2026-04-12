Interior experts say this moody colour trend is the key to giving your bedroom 'main character' energy in 2026

At the beginning of the year, I asked multiple interior trend experts which bedroom colours were going out of style in 2026, and which were set to become the next big thing.

Dark aubergine was one of the colours our design aficionados flagged as the one to watch, and if you want to give your bedroom 'main character' energy, I think this is the hue to embrace.

Why is aubergine taking centre stage in the best-dressed bedrooms this year? In 2026, bedroom trends are all about creating a 'cocooning' sleep space that wraps us in a sense of safety and deep relaxation, and according to our experts, aubergine's deep, rich tones provide exactly the grounding energy a stylish sleep sanctuary needs.

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Dark aubergine bedroom colour trend

'Dark aubergine, like Dulux Heritage’s very own Dark Aubergine, is one of those colours that instantly wraps a room in a sense of intimacy and quiet luxury,' explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

'This shade has a beautiful depth to it – richer than a typical purple, softer than black – and that makes it incredibly cocooning for a bedroom.'

(Image credit: Little Greene)

'As a bedroom colour, deep purples such as aubergine create an intimate, cocooning atmosphere that feels both luxurious and restful,' agrees Helen Shaw of Benjamin Moore.

And what's more, although this colour might at first glance seem a bold choice, this shade is easier to incorporate into our bedroom design ideas than you might at first think.

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'Dark aubergine works almost like a moody neutral,' explains Sarah Ferreira, interior designer and founder of Sarah Ferreira Interiors, 'adding depth while still feeling versatile and easy to live with.'

And as Helen points out, there's another reason this rich shade is the perfect choice for a bedroom.

'Darker shades respond beautifully to softer, evening light,' explains Helen, 'gently enveloping the room and drawing the walls inward to create a sense of warmth and comfort – ideal for a space designed for relaxation and retreat.'

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Dark aubergine 'absorbs light in a way that feels calming rather than heavy,' agrees Marianne, 'so you get this lovely, restful atmosphere that encourages you to truly switch off at the end of the day.' And that's exactly the effect we want to trigger when we step into our bedroom.

Plus, as Helen goes on to explain, this shade isn't just calming, it can also create a boudoir that makes a real style statement and amps up that 'main character' energy in your home.

'Often associated with royalty and heritage, jewel tones like aubergine bring a sense of richness and quiet drama to a space,' says Helen. This shade is all about quiet luxury, subtle richness, and depth.

This said, a 'main character' colour requires some 'main character' confidence to embrace it, so I asked our experts on the best way to style this opulent shade.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

How to style it

The first thing our colour and interior design experts were keen to point out is that whilst dark aubergine might be classed as part of the purple colour range, this shade is a *lot* easier to decorate with than most purples.

'Aubergine paint colours often find themselves in the same conversation as purple paint colours, but in practical interior design terms, they’re far apart,' explains Andy Greenall, head of design at Paint & Paper Library. 'It’s easy to use the former to elevate a space, and just as easy to go slightly wrong with the latter.'

That's because its red and brown undertones make aubergine a much earthier colour choice than a purple with blue undertones.