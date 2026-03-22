There can be lots of reasons we may not be sleeping well at night. But if we're not getting the restful night's sleep that we'd like, experts say that there's one often overlooked factor that could be impacting our sleep quality, and that's our choice of bed frame.

Yep, it may sound surprising, but according to Feng Shui experts, particular types of bed frames should be avoided if we want better quality overnight rest because they can 'disrupt our sleep and well-being'.

If you're currently pondering where to buy a bed, then this advice is a factor you might want to consider before you shop. Here's everything you need to know.

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As Jan Cisek, a Feng Shui expert for over 40 years, Environmental Psychologist, and PhD Researcher in Feng Shui, explains, 'In Feng Shui, certain bed types can create disharmonious energy, disrupting sleep and well-being.'

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That's because, as Amanda Sophia, founder of the International Feng Shui School, explains, 'Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese art form that recognizes that everything is made of energy.'

'By balancing the energy in our homes, Feng Shui helps create spaces that enhance our overall well-being.' And energy balancing includes the impact our bed frame can have.

Types of bed frame to avoid

According to Feng Shui principles, that means there are a few particular types of bed frame that are best avoided.

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'Avoid metal bed frames,' says Amanda, 'in Feng Shui these are considered to have a very "yang" or active energy,' and, of course, that's not an energy conducive to rest.

'You should also avoid any type of bed that has bars or an open headboard,' says Amanda. 'These can create a feeling of instability or lack of support, allowing energy to flow above the head while we sleep.'

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'Avoid headboards with bars, slats, or gaps,' agrees Jan, 'they create fragmented energy and a sense of instability.'

'Metal beds are also discouraged as they can amplify electromagnetic pollution , potentially affecting sleep quality by interfering with the body's natural bioelectrical functions,' Jan continues.

And the last type of bed frame to avoid? It's always bad Feng Shui to have a bed with no headboard at all.

'In feng shui, a headboard is considered essential for creating a stable and supportive sleeping environment,' explains Jan. 'The presence of a solid headboard symbolises security, protection, and stability, contributing to a sense of psychological and energetic grounding.'

(Image credit: James French)

Types of bed frame to choose

So now we know to avoid metal beds and headboards with bars, open slats or gaps in them. But what type of bed frame *should* we choose for a better night's sleep?

'The best bed frame type for Feng Shui is wood,' says Amanda. 'I'd advise opting for a solid wood bed frame and headboard. This provides what we call "mountain energy" in Feng Shui, meaning strong, grounded, and protective energy.'

'Solid upholstered headboards are also an excellent choice', says Amanada. 'They’re strong, sturdy, and provide a sense of security and stability. Shape-wise, the softer and rounder the edges, the better.'

'A rounded or gently curved headboard is preferable,' agrees Jan, 'as sharp edges can generate "cutting qi", which may disrupt sleep and create tension in relationships. Additionally, a headboard that extends slightly beyond the width of the bed enhances energetic containment and protection.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mary Wadsworth)

It sounds like we're in luck, because this year's bedroom trends are all about turning your sleep space into a sanctuary of safety and well-being. That means that in 2026, both the biggest bed trends and hottest headboard trends seem to have taken these Feng Shui principles to heart.

This year, the centrepiece of the bedroom is all about statement headboards, curved, cocooning shapes, and solid frames designed with grounding and anchoring in mind. I've rounded up a few of my favourites below.

Would you consider changing your headboard in the search for a better night's sleep? Hearing our Feng Shui expert's reasoning has definitely made me reconsider my next bed purchase.

After all, when it comes to how to sleep better, we all know how important a good night's rest is. And personally, I'll take all the help I can get!

Plus, I don't fancy the dusting that comes with a slatted headboard, and a metal bed frame is likely to feel pretty cold to the touch in winter. As someone who currently has a square-edged bed frame and the ankle bruises to prove it, I'm also all in favour of curved edges!