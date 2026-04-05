The 6 bedroom ‘sleep thieves’ experts say are ruining your sleep – and how to fix them for a better night’s rest

If you didn't sleep well last night, then according to experts, it could be your bedroom to blame.

Whilst we might think our bedroom design ideas mostly impact how our bedroom *looks*, experts say our design decisions can also significantly impact how our bedroom *feels*.

Get it wrong, and our bedroom design choices can have a negative impact on our mental well-being, and as a knock-on effect, our sleep quality can suffer.

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However, whilst these bedroom design mistakes might be common, they are easy to solve. This is everything you need to know to banish these common 'sleep thieves' from the bedroom and restore the mental and emotional balance needed for a restful night's sleep.

(Image credit: James French)

How our bedrooms can impact our sleep quality

First, some background. According to The Bedroom Reset Report carried out by bedroom furniture retailer Wren, our bedrooms can have a direct emotional impact on how we feel.

Wren says that, of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed for the report, 'around a third said things such as bedroom clutter and disorganisation made them feel frustrated, while 20% reported feeling overwhelmed by their space, and a further 11% reported deeper effects, including anxiety'.

In Wren's research, bedroom clutter was cited as one of the main factors in feelings of overwhelm, but according to experts, there are also other subtle details that can trigger feelings of unease in the bedroom, all of which directly impact our ability to rest well.

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Clinical psychologist Dr Tracy King recently partnered with furniture brand Furl to explain how our bedroom design can impact our nervous systems and mental well-being.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'When the bedroom signals safety, the body lets go,' explains Tracy, 'but when the space signals exposure, clutter, or sensory threat, the brain keeps scanning, even at night.'

'That low-level vigilance might not be something we consciously notice,' says Tracy, 'but it can mean sleep becomes lighter, shorter and more easily disturbed.'

So what are these common 'sleep thieves' in the bedroom, and how do we fix them for a better night's sleep? Thankfully, there are some easy solutions when it comes to how to sleep better.

6 common 'sleep thieves' and how to fix them

1. Consider your bed's position

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

According to Tracy, where our bed is placed in our bedroom can have a subtle but significant impact on our mental well-being, and therefore our sleep quality.

'The bed should ideally be on a solid wall, with a clear view of the door,' says Tracy. 'Psychologically, this reduces the brain’s need to monitor the environment. Feng shui calls this the command position. Nervous-system-wise, it lowers unconscious vigilance, which supports deeper sleep.'

Tracy also advises avoiding placing the bed in front of a window. 'Even if you do not consciously notice it, a window behind the head can feel exposed to the primitive brain,' she explains. 'If moving the bed is not possible, add a solid headboard and use heavier curtains or blinds at night to create a more protected feeling.'

2. Check your bed's stability

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mary Wadsworth)

And this leads us on to our next fix. Feng shui experts say all beds should have a headboard to create more energetic stability in the bedroom, and furniture expert Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, suggests this stability should also extend to your bed frame.

'An old, creaky, or unstable frame can affect both sleep quality and the overall feel of the bedroom,' says Magdalena. 'Even small movements during the night can cause a worn or poorly supported frame to shift or make noise, which can disturb sleep and make it harder to stay in a deep, restful state.'

'However, beyond the practical impact, the condition and materials of a bedframe can influence how calm and secure the bedroom feels. A sturdy, well-built frame with a solid headboard can help create a sense of stability and comfort, making the bed feel like a more supportive place to rest.'