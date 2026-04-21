Experts say this Scandi sleep hack is the key to a better night's sleep – especially with a heatwave on the horizon

There's a heatwave on the way, and if you share a bed, experts say adopting this unusual Scandinavian sleep hack can make all the difference in getting a better night's rest as the weather warms up.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years uncovering how to sleep better, and in that time, every expert I've spoken to has told me how important the right body temperature is for a good night's sleep. Seasonal changes mean the mercury will be rising, and that's why choosing the best duvet for this time of year is so important.

However, if you share a bed with a partner, you'll likely know that finding the 'right' duvet is easier said than done, especially if you tend to roast whilst your partner shivers under the covers, or vice versa. And that's exactly why this clever Scandi sleep hack can make such a positive difference to your sleep quality.

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What is this Scandi sleep hack? Two separate duvets on the same double (or king) sized bed. And whilst it might sound unusual to us Brits, experts say there's a lot of sense in this alternative approach to bedding.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mary Wadsworth)

As sleep clinician, Natalie Pennicotte-Collier, resident sleep expert at MattressNextDay, explains 'for anyone who hasn’t come across it before, the concept is very simple. Instead of sharing one duvet, the bed is made up of two single duvets placed side by side on the same bed, with each person having their own duvet that best suits their individual needs.'

How can this improve sleep quality? Because 'people regulate their body temperature differently while they sleep,' says Natalie. 'One partner might naturally run warm, while the other prefers a heavier duvet.'

So instead of compromising by choosing one double or king-sized duvet that doesn't *quite* nail either partner's preferences, adopting this Scandinavian approach of separate duvets means each partner can choose their own individual duvet that better matches their sleep needs.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Things like what tog duvet to choose and the best filling for a duvet can all be highly personal, so taking this individual approach can help to ensure a better night's sleep for both partners without any need to take more drastic measures, such as a 'sleep divorce'!

Separate duvets can also eliminate 'discussions' over when to switch to a summer duvet. And according to Natalie, that isn't the only benefit.

'In my sleep clinic, I regularly hear from couples who complain about their partner’s duvet hogging in the middle of the night,' says Natalie. 'One partner rolls over and pulls the covers with them, the other wakes up cold, and suddenly, both are wide awake.'

Two single duvets mean no one is pulling the covers off anyone else, and there's more fabric to tuck around your body to keep out any draughts. And of course, if you have a super king bed or larger, you could opt for two separate double duvets rather than singles.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

'At first, it can look, and even feel, unusual if you’re used to sharing one cover, but most couples who try it quickly realise just how much more freeing and comfortable it feels,' says Natalie.

And Scandinavia isn't the only part of Europe to have adopted differing sleep setups from us Brits.

The German Doppelbett sleep hack involves going a step further and using two separate single mattresses in one larger bed frame, so *all* of our sleeping surfaces are bespoke to our needs.

However, some sleep experts do say we might not need to take such extreme measures in order to achieve a better night's sleep when we share a bed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Chris Tattersall, sleep expert and managing director of bedding brand Woolroom, agrees with sleep clinician Natalie in that 'the most impactful change couples can make to create a better sleeping environment is to invest in bedding that regulates both sleepers' temperatures.'

'Temperature incompatibility is one of the most common causes of disturbed sleep between partners,' says Chris. 'One person finds themselves tossing and turning from overheating, while their partner snoozes away cocooned in their duvet, resulting in a regular battle of kicking off and pulling back the duvet throughout the night.'

But Chris says there is a solution that doesn't necessarily involve two separate duvets. 'Opting for a naturally temperature-regulating bedding fibre like a wool duvet will go a long way to solving those issues, as with wool’s unique, natural qualities, it can keep cold sleepers warm, and hot sleepers cool, all under one duvet and on one mattress.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Having tested multiple wool duvets over the past five years, I can confirm this is absolutely true. Wool is a bit of a miracle fibre in my book, offering brilliant breathability that ensures I (a very hot sleeper) stay cool in the summer, whilst also keeping me cosy in winter.

In fact, I now choose to sleep under the same wool woolroom duvet all year round, something I wasn't able to do when I owned a polyester-filled duvet or a feather-and-down duvet.

And as Chris adds, 'for the age-old classic duvet tug-of-war, I’d recommend choosing your duvet a size larger than you need, to help keep everyone covered and catered for.'

Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet - Medium £179.99 at The Wool Room UK I sleep under the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet as it's the only wool duvet I've found that can be machine-washed, and I thoroughly recommend its temperature-regulating properties. Slumberdown Made for You Two Double Duvet - Half 4.5 & Half 10.5 Tog £21.40 at Amazon UK Alternatively you can get polyester filled duvets which offer a split tog design to cater to couples with different inner thermostats. And the bonus of this option is that it's much more affordable. scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet - Single £240 at Scooms Or you could splash out on a top-of-the-range feather and down duvet. This scooms single duvet comes in a wide range of togs, so if you adopt the Scandinavian approach you and your partner can choose a bespoke warmth level, individual to you.

Whether you opt for one large wool duvet that creates individual microclimates around you and your sleep partner, a split tog duvet, or the Scandi hack of completely separate duvets, the key is to get your temperature right.

That way you can enjoy the transition into warmer spring weather, without sacrificing any of your shuteye.