This flooring trick immediately makes a small bedroom look bigger, according to interior designers – 'it creates the illusion of space'

If, like me, you have a small bedroom, then your decorating decisions are probably based around maximising its sense of space. But before we think colour, storage, or clever design solutions, interior designers say there's one flooring trick that every small bedroom owner should know about.

Yep, when it comes to small bedroom ideas, design experts say this simple flooring trick is one of the best ways to make a small bedroom look bigger. This is one of those design tricks that feels simple once you know it, but if you don't know it, it can be a *big* design mistake that makes an already small bedroom look smaller still.

What is it? A decorating trick called 'continuous flooring'. And, as Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K’Arte Design, explains, 'it’s a very effective way of making a small bedroom feel more spacious.'

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What is continuous flooring?

So, firstly, what exactly is continuous flooring? 'Continuous flooring is basically using the same flooring material across adjoining spaces, without an obvious change in material, colour or pattern at the threshold,' explains Katerina.

'For example, carrying the same timber flooring from a hallway or landing straight into a bedroom.'

'The term 'continuous flooring' refers to using the same floor, running it seamlessly from one space to the next without a change in material, colour or pattern,' agrees Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of interior design studio Kelling Designs.

'In smaller bedrooms especially, it can be a very effective technique to make the room feel larger,' shares Emma, 'especially if the flooring flows from the landing or hallway into the room.'

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Why is this a useful design trick for small bedrooms?

And why is continuous flooring such a useful design trick for a small bedroom?

As Emma explains, 'the uninterrupted flooring surface creates a stronger sense of visual continuity, making the actual boundaries between spaces less obvious.'

'By reducing the number of visual breaks, your eye travels further, creating the illusion of space in the bedroom,' says Emma.

'It’s a very effective way of making a small bedroom feel more spacious because your eye reads the spaces as connected rather than separate and creates a flow,' agrees Katerina.

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What's the alternative?

And if we didn't use the continuous flooring technique? In contrast, 'different flooring would create a clear, harsh dividing line at the doorway, making the room feel even smaller,' explains Emma.

'Using different flooring creates a strong visual break at the doorway which immediately defines where one space ends and another begins,' agrees Katerina.

'In a small bedroom, I recommend blurring these visual boundaries by carrying the same flooring material from the hallway into the bedroom,' says Katerina.

'This creates a much more seamless flow and can make the room feel like an extension of the space beyond it, rather than a small, enclosed box.'

(Image credit: Siobhan Doran Studio)

Other flooring tricks for a small bedroom

So, using one continuous flooring surface from your landing or hallway and into your bedroom is one surefire way to make a small bedroom look bigger, but do our design experts have any other flooring tricks up their sleeve?

'When working with a compact bedroom, I'd advise choosing a lighter, natural-toned flooring and keeping any patterns more muted,' advises Emma. 'A busy design can make an already small space feel quite cluttered visually.'

'I’d avoid flooring that feels too busy or has lots of contrast,' agrees Katerina. And, as the interior designer goes on to explain, this doesn't just mean avoiding the more obvious things, like a highly patterned carpet.

'If using timber flooring, choosing wider planks and a relatively consistent tone tends to create a calmer, more expansive effect than narrow boards with lots of variation,' reveals Katerina.

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'I’d also be mindful of the direction in which the boards are running,' says Katerina. 'Running the boards along the longest dimension of the room can help visually elongate it.'

'If you're opting for wooden floors, lay the planks or boards lengthways towards the longest point of the room to help it feel longer, while larger-format boards with fewer joins can create a cleaner and airier feel,' agrees Emma.

Okay, but what about if you want something softer than timber underfoot?

'If you’re using carpet, I’d choose one with a subtle texture and keep the colour fairly close to the walls,' advises Katerina. 'Keeping the contrast between the floor and surrounding surfaces soft helps the room feel more open and less defined by its boundaries.'

Ultimately, the key to choosing flooring that makes a small bedroom look bigger is to 'reduce joins and visual interruptions,' says Emma.

As the interior designer explains, we should think about 'using the floor to draw the eye through the space for a calming feel that allows the room to feel as open as possible.'