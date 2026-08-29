Mark my words, this stylish John Lewis buy will be on all the best-dressed beds this autumn – it's already sold out twice
'It's transformed our bedroom,' say its five-star reviewers
There are some things you might expect to sell well in a heatwave: ice cream, fans, portable air conditioners, perhaps. But I'm willing to bet that quilts wouldn't usually top your list of hot weather purchases.
However, such is the draw of John Lewis' autumn quilt collection that sales have soared this summer. Yep, even during the many heatwaves.
In fact, the John Lewis Leon Quilt in particular has sold out *twice* since it first went online, and cosy season hasn't even begun yet!
To be honest, I'm not surprised. When I predicted 2026's biggest bedding trends at the beginning of the year, two looks in particular were top of the list, and the John Lewis quilt collection nails both.
First, there is the artisanal, handcrafted look, and the brand's beautifully quilted and embroidered bedspreads, such as the John Lewis Floral Embroidered Quilt, sum up the look perfectly.
Then there was the promise that modern heirloom designs would take centre stage, and what says 'looks like your (very stylish) Granny could have made it' more than the brand's fantastic patchwork quilt collection.
When the Ideal Home team first saw the new bedspread range at John Lewis Press Day Preview, we knew these designs were about to sell like hot cakes.
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And we were right. The quilts have been a huge hit with John Lewis shoppers, and since they launched online, selected lines have already sold out multiple times.
'Gorgeous bedspread,' says one 5-star reviewer of the John Lewis Diamond Patchwork Quilt on the brand's website. 'Very detailed and a nice modern twist on a patchwork quilt. It really elevates our bedroom.'
'The most beautiful throw,' raves another happy quilt owner. 'The quality and colours on this throw are truly second to none. I've bought complementary bedding and decorative cushions to go with it, and it's transformed our bedroom.'
'So pleased when I put this on the bed. It looked stunning,' shares another reviewer of the John Lewis Keya Suzani Quilt. 'I had hesitated buying because I thought it was a little expensive, but so glad I did.'
'Beautiful bedspread,' echoes another shopper who agrees the investment is worth it. 'It is great value for money given that it is extremely well made and has been beautifully designed.'
I couldn't be happier,' sums up another owner. 'I love it. Just what I was looking for.'
John Lewis quilts
As summer draws to a close and the cooler, darker nights draw in, I think now is definitely the time to snap up this bestselling bedding before it sells out again.
These are some of my favourite designs, and all are currently in stock and ready to transform your bed into a stylish and cosy cold-season retreat.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.