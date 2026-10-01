Where to buy bedroom curtains – ready-made or made-to-measure, this is where I always shop for stylish and affordable choices

Wondering where to buy bedroom curtains? I’m here to help. As Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, I’ve spent the last five years researching where to buy all of the key ingredients needed to create a relaxing, stylish, and practical bedroom, so I know that bedroom curtain ideas are one of the finishing touches that can make or break your bedroom design.

Whether you’re looking for blackout curtains to keep the daylight at bay in the early hours of the morning, thermal curtains to keep your bedroom temperature under control, or simply some stylish ready-made or made-to-measure window dressings to introduce colour, texture and pattern into your bedroom, this is my shortlist of where to shop.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Ready-made: yes

Made-to-measure: yes

Fabric swatches available: 5

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John Lewis sells both ready-made and made-to-measure curtains, making it easy to find a bespoke look for your bedroom.

In made-to-measure options, there are over 10,000 fabrics available, with a choice of up to six headings and a variety of linings. You can order up to five swatches online, or collect them in-store.

Once you’ve selected your fabric, you can book a free estimating appointment, where the brand's experts will measure and provide a full quote for your chosen product. Your curtains are then made, and a time to fit them is arranged.

Alternatively, there are hundreds of ready-made options too, in a variety of eyelet, pencil pleat, blackout, voile, and patterned and plain designs.

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Shop now: John Lewis bedroom curtains

Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Ready-made: yes

Made-to-measure: yes

Fabric swatches available: 5

Dunelm also offers ready-made and made-to-measure curtains, with five fabric samples available to help you make your colour, pattern, and texture choice.

At Dunelm, you can have an online or in-store consultation for free, but unlike John Lewis, Dunelm's measuring service isn't free; it will cost £40 for an at-home measuring service, although this is redeemable against your fitting if you choose to proceed with your order.

Dunelm's prices for both ready-made and made-to-measure curtains are also some of the most affordable on the high street.

Shop now: Dunelm bedroom curtains

Next

(Image credit: Next)

Ready-made: yes

Made-to-measure: yes

Fabric swatches available: yes

Next offers both ready-made and made-to-measure bedroom curtains, with made-to-measure options handled by a third-party service called Fitting4U. You can submit an enquiry to find out exact costs for measuring and fitting.

If you opt for ready-made curtains, there are thousands of options available, including designs from Laura Ashley, Cath Kidston, William Morris, Graham & Brown, and many more.

Shop now: Next bedroom curtains

M&S

(Image credit: M&S)

Ready-made: yes

Made-to-measure: no

Fabric swatches available: no

M&S offers only ready-made curtains, but there are over 200 options to choose from, with a wide range of widths and drops.

You can choose from eyelet or pencil pleat curtains, alongside a wide variety of weights, from lightweight voiles to soften a window or add daytime privacy to light-reducing thermal and blackout bedroom drapes.

Shop now: M&S bedroom curtains

Habitat

(Image credit: Habitat)

Ready-made: yes

Made-to-measure: no

Fabric swatches available: no

Although there's no made-to-measure service, Habitat is another good option for affordable ready-made bedroom curtains.

The brand also offers curtains made in collaboration with Morris & Co and Scion that deliver some great patterned fabrics with matching bed linen and accessories available.

Shop now: Habitat bedroom curtains

Other options

How to choose bedroom curtains

Ready-made or made-to-measure: Depending on where you shop, bedroom curtains are usually available in ready-made or made-to-measure options. Ready-made curtains will come in set widths and lengths, and tend to be cheaper. They're also available to buy and hang immediately. In contrast, made-to-measure curtains will have a lead time and so take longer to arrive, and they'll generally be the more expensive option of the two. The bonus is that you can get any size you want made up, and there tend to be *far* more fabric and finish choices available with made-to-measure curtains, so you can create bedroom curtains that are the exact fit for your bedroom design ideas.

(Image credit: Future PLC / KATIE LEE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Size: Do you want your curtains to finish just below the windowsill or to reach the floor? How much width do you want in your curtain fabric? Most curtain retailers will have measurement guides in store or online, but window dressing experts often also advise using the ‘high and wide’ rule when it comes to choosing where to fit your curtain – especially when thinking about small bedroom ideas – so factor in the ‘more is more’ rule, rather than scrimping on fabric.

Do you want your curtains to finish just below the windowsill or to reach the floor? How much width do you want in your curtain fabric? Most curtain retailers will have measurement guides in store or online, but window dressing experts often also advise using the ‘high and wide’ rule when it comes to choosing where to fit your curtain – especially when thinking about small bedroom ideas – so factor in the ‘more is more’ rule, rather than scrimping on fabric. Think about performance: ‘Start by thinking about what you need your curtains to do, as well as how you want them to look,’ says Helen O’Connor, product and trend manager at 247 Blinds. ‘Bedrooms have quite specific requirements in that you may want plenty of natural light during the day but privacy and a much darker environment at night.’ That might mean you layer a thin voile curtain (for daytime privacy) with a thicker lined curtain for night.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Davide Lovatti)