Interior designers say 'high and wide' is the simple window dressing trick that can make a small bedroom look bigger

If, like me, you have a small bedroom, you'll probably be eager to learn every design tip there is for making a small space look bigger.

And according to interior designers, one of the tools you'll want in your belt is this simple window-dressing trick.

Yep, the experts say that the key to maximising a bijou bedroom is getting this curtain detail right. So if you're looking for ways to make your small bedroom ideas feel more spacious, let's get started.

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Now, when it comes to bedroom curtain ideas, most of us might think that choosing the right colour and fabric are the most important details. However, our design experts say there's something else just as important to factor in, especially if you're furnishing a small bedroom.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mary Wadsworth)

Namely, that's the height of your curtains. And you might be surprised to find out that this isn't a situation where less is more.

Instead, our interior designers reveal that the key to dressing the windows of a small bedroom is to go bigger, not smaller.

The window dressing trick that makes small bedroom look bigger

Rather than simply hanging your curtains to frame your window, our design experts say that we should consider utilising all of the space *above* the bedroom window as well.

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Why? Because, as Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design, explains, 'full-height curtains are one of the simplest tricks for making a small bedroom feel bigger.'

'Hanging the track as close to the ceiling as possible, rather than just above the window frame, draws the eye upwards and emphasises the height of the room,' explains Katerina, 'so the space feels taller and more generous than it actually is.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'Full-height curtains naturally draw the eye upward, giving bedroom walls the appearance of added height and making the bedroom itself look bigger,' agrees Chloe Dacosta, design manager at window dressing specialist Blinds2Go.

And, according to interior designer Lara Clarke, founder of Lara Clarke Interiors, it isn't just extra curtain *height* we should consider in a small bedroom.

'Full-height curtains are one of the easiest tricks for making a small bedroom feel bigger,' says Lara. 'It's a small adjustment that makes a disproportionate difference. However, width matters just as much as height.'

'Extending the curtain pole well beyond the window frame, so the curtains sit against the wall rather than the glass when open, lets in more light and makes the window itself look larger,' reveals Lara.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

'Think "high and wide"', agrees Helen O’Connor, product and trend manager at 247 Blinds. 'Hanging curtains higher than the window frame draws the eye upwards, while extending the pole or track beyond the sides of the window helps create the impression of a wider and maximises natural light.

'Natural light is particularly valuable in a small bedroom, so you don’t want your curtains unnecessarily reducing it during the day.'

Other window dressing tricks for a small bedroom

So, we now know that high and wide is the way to make curtains work best in a small bedroom. But do our design experts have any other top tips for creating the illusion of extra space via window dressing choices?

'My other tip for making a small bedroom look bigger would be to keep the curtain and wall colour tonal,' says Katerina.

'A stark contrast between wall and fabric will visually cut the room in half, whereas a soft, tonal palette lets the curtains blend into the architecture rather than compete with it.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

'Keeping your curtain colour close to the wall tone helps the curtains recede rather than cutting the room in half,' agrees Lara.

'I'd also avoid anything too heavy or fussy in a small room,' says Katerina. 'A lighter fabric that puddles less and pools softly at the floor keeps the space feeling airy rather than weighed down.'

However, if your floor space is limited, Chloe does suggest an alternative approach to avoid a trip hazard. 'I would aim for your full-length curtains to hover just above the floor,' she says, 'ensuring easy opening and maximum coverage.'

'Additionally, choosing lighter colours for your curtains can give a small bedroom a brighter feel,' says Chloe, 'making it feel more spacious.'

'Colour and pattern can make a difference too,' says Helen. 'You don’t have to stick to white or beige, but softer colours or curtains that sit within the room’s overall colour palette will help the space feel calmer and more open.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Davide Lovatti)

'If you do want to opt for a pattern, a subtle vertical design, such as a stripe, can help emphasise the room height,' Helen adds. 'And in a particularly compact bedroom, I’d be careful not to overwhelm the window with very bulky fabrics or excessive volume.'

'A curtain that hangs beautifully but stacks back relatively neatly will give you the softness of fabric without making the window area feel crowded,' says Helen.

Bear these design tricks in mind when it comes to your window dressing, and your small bedroom will soon look far larger than its measurements might suggest.