Dunelm’s Black Friday Sale event is live, and it’s quickly proving to be one of the best places to find Christmas decorations and accessories on a budget.

Dunelm has already proved itself as an underrated place to shop for festive decor , from the best artificial Christmas trees to statement tree skirts . And now, with many festive pieces included in the sale event, it’s a good opportunity to snap up a bargain and ensure your Christmas decor looks its very best.

So, I’ve rounded up my top six Christmas picks from the Dunelm Black Friday sale to snap up now while the prices have dropped.

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(Image credit: Dunelm)

I have been really impressed with Dunelm’s festive offerings - their beaded decorations are my particular favourites. While I do love looking at pretty decor, I do think it is items such as wreaths, garlands and tree skirts that are easily overlooked - and that’s exactly what’s worth snapping up in the sale.

In particular, the 26" Artificial Pre-lit Puzzlewood Fir Wreath (Was £25, now £24.50) is a standout buy. The best artificial wreaths can be pricey, but this affordable version has natural-looking pinecones nestled within its foliage, as well as warm twinkling lights to give your front door or porch a festive glow.

I’d also look to snap up the Water Hyacinth Tree Skirt (was £45, now £36) while it's on sale. Natural tree skirts have been incredibly popular this year, as we seek to make our festive decor look as cosy as possible.

Alternatively, here are the rest of my top picks.

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Wreaths, garlands and tree skirts are essential pieces of Christmas decor that will make your home look more put together over the festive period. So, it's wise to snap them up while they're on sale.