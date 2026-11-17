I may be Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, but many people mistakenly think I love cleaning. And while I certainly enjoy many cleaning tasks (especially when the results are so satisfying), the reality is that there are some jobs that I simply don’t enjoy - and cleaning my oven is one of them. That’s why, until recently, I outsourced that job to a professional twice a year.

I only have it cleaned twice a year because I rarely use it, opting instead to use an air fryer when cooking for just my husband and me. But because I often host over the festive period, I know cleaning an oven is essential for stress-free Christmas cooking sessions. But with funds a little tighter after a recent house move, I decided to try cleaning it myself instead of paying £60 for someone else to do it this year.

I researched the different methods available, and because I wanted something quick and fuss-free, I decided to try cleaning my oven with a lemon . And it’s safe to say that I won’t be paying someone else to do it ever again. It's way easier than I thought.

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I’ve long favoured natural cleaning hacks that use products (or food) that I already have in my cupboard, and since I always keep a stock of lemons in my fruit bowl, this oven-cleaning hack felt like the natural option for me. Especially as I’m always cleaning with bicarbonate of soda , too.

So I grabbed one of those lemons, cut it in half, and set it aside while I squirted every inch of my oven with water. I then poured some bicarb onto the lemon half, used it to scrub the entire oven, and left it for an hour.

One thing that took me by surprise was the ‘fizzing’ residue the lemon and bicarb left behind, and Ryan McSorley, Co-Founder of Neat , says that this chemical reaction is key. He explains, ‘Citric acid helps break down grease’, and ‘bicarb is mildly alkaline, which helps loosen greasy, burnt-on residue, and it’s a gentle abrasive, so it lifts dirt without scratching.'

And after an hour of letting the lemon and bicarb mixture work its magic, I was able to wipe away a huge amount of grease without any scrubbing at all - using just a damp microfibre cloth.

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Of course, I should preface this by saying that my oven wasn’t overly saturated with grease. But even though it didn’t look that filthy, the grime on the cloth afterwards proved there was an invisible buildup that had gone undetected. So I was glad to tick that task off my pre-Christmas appliance-cleaning list , as I know I’m only going to get busier as the weeks go by.

But if you want to do the same and don’t have any bicarbonate of soda to hand, there is an alternative way to clean an oven with lemon that doesn’t involve this extra ingredient.

Ryan advises, ‘Halve a couple of lemons, squeeze the juice into an ovenproof dish of water, drop the halves in and heat it at around 120°C for 30 minutes. The steam softens baked-on grime, and the citric acid helps break down grease, so everything is much easier to wipe away once the oven has cooled.’

However, he notes that if you have a particularly grimy oven and the lemon steam isn’t enough to budge it, you may need to bring in bicarb as reinforcement.

‘The key is patience: leave the bicarb for a few hours, or ideally overnight, before scrubbing with a damp non-scratch scourer. Finish with a wipe of lemon water to remove any chalky residue.’

Alternatively, if you have one of the best steam cleaners at your disposal, you can skip these products and use water instead to deep clean an oven with a steam cleaner . The Beldray 15-in-1 Handheld Steam Cleaner (was £50, now £40 at Argos) is our ‘best budget’ buy in our guide, and is a must-have for harsh-chemical-free cleaning around the home.

What I used

hmaimas Hmaimas 500ml Amber Empty Glass Spray Bottles for Cleaning £13.99 at Amazon UK I use these glass bottles way more than I thought I would, for everything from cleaning my windows to creating my own cleaning concoctions. They're so handy to have around the house. SEEP Seep Eco All Purpose Cloths Pack of 3 £8.07 at Amazon UK These cleaning cloths are on every level of my house, and they're made from 100% Lyocell viscose, so they contain no plastic. Duzzit Duzzit Amazing Baking Soda Multi Purpose Household Cleaner £3.96 at Amazon UK While there's not a lot of difference between the bicarbonate of soda brands out there, I like that this one comes in a bottle, so can easily be sprinkled where you need it - like on top of a lemon!

The beauty of this natural oven cleaning hack is that it also makes the house smell divine!