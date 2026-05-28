Ideal Home Awards 2026 Kitchen Winners – the outstanding designs and products that our panel was wowed by for the year ahead

Looking for the next big thing in kitchen design for 2026? You’ve come to the right place. The Ideal Home Kitchen Award winners are hot off the press, with every category packed with inspiration for the year ahead.

From beautifully imagined schemes to must-have kitchen buys you won’t know how you lived without, these winners are essential viewing if you're as particular about the heart of the home as we are.

The categories we’ve judged for this year's awards span everything from top-tier kitchen retailers to clever appliances and cookware that elevate every mealtime. Of course, you’ll find kitchen ideas galore in the roll call ahead too – including a special spotlight on our gold-standard Kitchen of the Year and our favourite ranges for a full spectrum of design tastes. So come on in, and step inside our Ideal Home Kitchen Awards hall of fame!

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Ideal Home's Kitchen of the Year: Symphony

(Image credit: The Symphony Group )

The National Trust's first fitted-kitchen designed created in collaboration with Symphony was inspired by one of the charity's properties Coleton Fishacre, a 1920s Arts & Crafts-style house in Devon.

With its classically British country kitchen charm and highly customisable elements, it'll bring a sense of history and timelessness into any home.

'Heritage design and earthy colour palettes are big kitchen trends in 2026 and I’m amazed at how Symphony has combined these style points with sustainability,' says Holly Cockburn, Ideal Home's Content Editor and kitchens expert. 'The soft nature of the 22 different shades will look good in any space.'

Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine, adds 'The Coleton is one of eight new kitchen designs made in Yorkshire from 74% recycled material. This Arts & Crafts-inspired design evokes a refreshing new/old spin on a classic Shaker style.’

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Highly commended: Olive & Barr's Manor Park & John Lewis of Hungerford's Shaker

Best Classic Kitchen Range: Howdens

(Image credit: Howdens)

Mix and match, or dual-toned, kitchen colour schemes are big for 2026 and can have a truly elevating effect on a space. The Ilfracombe Pebble and Truffle range from Howdens showcases the perfect execution of this trend, with this luxury-look design that creates the effect of a bespoke kitchen.

Holly Cockburn says, 'The solid timber frame of the Ilfracombe kitchen from Howdens embodies the quality of handcrafted Shaker doors that is so desirable in 2026. With a traditional construction and contemporary colour options, you couldn’t find a better classic kitchen range.'

Highly commended: Magnet's Bewdley

Best Modern Kitchen Range: Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

As you might be able to tell from its name, Magnet's gorgeous Reed collection is all about fluted and textured detailing, adding an unmistakable depth to a kitchen scheme. And with 27 curated paint shades available to choose from, there are so many ways to make this extremely indulgent range your own.

'Fluted surfaces are a contemporary trend I don’t see slowing down and Magnet’s Reed range shows just how effective it is when used across an entire kitchen design,' says Holly. 'It takes slab doors to another level.'

Highly commended: B&Q's Garcinia

Best Use of Colour: Wickes

(Image credit: Wickes)

If your love affair with neutral kitchen schemes is over, then Wickes' Whitworth kitchen in Terracotta is the perfect way to transition to something more welcoming and distinctly earthy. This Mediterranean-inspired shade delivers a twist on the unexpected red theory and absolutely wowed our judges.

Heather Young, Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief says 'This beautiful, easy-to-live-with colour is perfect for a warm and inviting kitchen space. It’s so versatile, working well for a traditional or modern look.'

Holly adds, 'Wickes’ Whitworth kitchen in Terracotta has a soft, warm tone that is instantly inviting. It’s playful without feeling too bold and shows why earthy colour schemes are a big trend in 2026.'

Highly commended: Smile Kitchens, &