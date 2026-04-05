An all-in-one pan deserves a place in any hardworking kitchen, but is it worth splashing out on one or can more affordable lookalikes get the job done for a fraction of the price?

That's the premise that led me to put Our Place's bestselling Always Pan, which I think is one of the best non-stick cookware on the market head-to-head with IKEA's strikingly similar KLIPPFISK sauté pan.

Both of these pans have a deep, wide shape that lends them to versatility for home cooks – you can shallow fry, steam, sauté, boil and so much more in a pan of this design. But one was a clear winner in terms of performance in our tests – which adds up given the £86 price difference between the two.

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The basics

Side-by-side, it's easy see the gulf in quality between the KIPPFLISK and the Always Pan.

The KLIPPFISK is thinner and lighter, lacking the sturdiness that the Always Pan has in your hand and on the hob. IKEA's version is also a lot deeper, which will suit some for batch cooking, and features a see-through lid, which is always good for keeping an eye on things.