Le Creuset's massive in-person warehouse sale is officially returning – here’s how to secure your spot before it sells out

Le Creuset's huge Factory to Table sale is back for 2026, with the event running from the 25th to the 27th of September in Harrogate.

Taking place at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre, this is your chance to snap up some of the best cookware from this beloved French brand at up to 50% off. Tickets to enter the event, priced at £10 each, are available to buy now.

And it's not just bargains you'll find at the sale either. Le Creuset is also offering collectors the chance to snap up pieces not usually sold in the UK as well as rare colour ways. Here's a closer look at exactly whats on offer.

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Le Creuset's warehouse sale 2026

Le Creuset's cookware has cult classic status in the world of homeware, meaning it's rare to see pieces from the brand available for hugely discounted prices. This warehouse sale, held once a year, is the exception to that rule. So if you're in the market for a pot or pan that'll gain heirloom status in your home, this event is well worth a look in.

There's no specific detail on the 'limited-edition colours not typically available in Le Creuset UK Signature Boutiques' that will be available, but there are plenty of colours that collectors covet. That includes one of the Le Creuset colours our readers loved most in 2025 that's now discontinued – Kiwi.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Given the time of year, fans of the brand will also be excited to hear one extremely sought-after shape will also be available to buy just in time for Halloween – the brand's signature pumpkin casserole. With a design that's been duped a million times since its release, it seems the original will be available for a steal of a price at just the right time of year!

If you're still clinging onto the end of summer, the brand's infamously beautiful petal casseroles will also be discounted at the event too. A fan favourite since its release in 2024, I'd have my fingers crossed for it available in some limited edition colours if I was attending!

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(Image credit: Le Creuset)

If you can't make it to this in person event, I've rounded up the Le Creuset shapes and styles I've tested and love best that are currently on sale so that you can snag a discount from the comfort of your home.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Mini Hearts Round Casserole, 22cm, White/pink £213 at John Lewis This Valentine's Day-esque pick is currently reduced to clear over at John Lewis but it would make the perfect everyday pot year-round. This size is so perfect for casual dinners as well as hosting. I just love the heart detailing! Le Creuset 29cm Stoneware Deep Rectangular Dish View at QVC UK QVC is one of my hidden gem destinations to shop Le Creuset star products on sale. This baking dish is one of those treasures – now available for almost half price. For seasonal bakes and all-in-one dinners it's a total star. Le Creuset Stoneware Signature Honey Pot With Dipper £37.80 at Le Creuset Another fab place to find bargains is Le Creuset's Clearance section on its website. This honey pot would be the ultimate addition to a coffee or tea station! The yellow colour transports you straight to sunnier days.

If you're in the mood to pick up some treasures for your kitchen to prepare for autumn then Le Creuset's big warehouse sale might just be the place for you. Is there anything on your wish list to pick up before hosting season arrives?