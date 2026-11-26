Stop the press! If you're in the market for a new sofa bed, there's one Black Friday sale I think you *need* on your radar this week, and that's Habitat's Black Friday sofa bed sale.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing the best sofa beds on the market, and as of today, Habitat is delivering some of the best Black Friday sofa bed deals I've *ever* seen on some of my tried-and-tested favourites.

In particular, there's now over £200 off the Habitat Julien Fabric 4 Seater Sofa Bed, an option that I already think is one of the best value large sofa beds you can buy, especially if you're looking for an option that can double up as your main everyday seating.

Habitat Julien 4 Seater Sofa Bed Was £850 | Now £595 at Habitat I think this four-seater sofa bed is already a great value buy, especially as it's comfortable enough for use as your main living room seating. And whilst *technically* Habitat isn't flagging this as Black Friday deal, if you use code FURN30 at the checkout, you can save a whopping £225. Habitat Kota Velvet 3 Seater Sofa Bed Was £375 | Now £225 at Habitat The three-seater Kota sofa bed has been a Habitat bestseller for *years*, and it's easy to see why. It's a very affordable buy at the best of times, but I can't remember ever seeing it reduced to quite such a low price as it is today. Habitat Roma Single Fabric Chairbed Was £230 | Now £153.18 at Habitat Similarly, the Roma chair bed is a space-saving hosting solution I've been recommending to anyone with a small home for years now, but this 33% discount on the versatile grey colourway is the lowest price I've seen it sold for.

Now I have to admit, Habitat's Black Friday sofa bed sale started a few weeks ago, and up until this point, I hadn't actually been that impressed by the discounts. Yes, there were some decent savings on a few sofa beds, but the deals didn't apply to any of the brand's bestsellers, and I didn't feel it was anything worth shouting about.

However, today, all that has changed. It seems Habitat has suddenly gone all guns blazing when it comes to Black Friday discounting, and after a few weeks' wait, its bestsellers are now not only on sale, but reduced to some of the lowest prices I've ever seen them on sale at.

(Image credit: Habitat)

First up, there's the Habitat Julien Fabric 4 Seater Sofa Bed which has just been reduced from £850 to £595. Ever since this sofa bed launched last year, I've thought it was a great buy, not least because in sofa form it doesn't *look* like a sofa bed, so it's a great option for placing in a living room as your everyday seating.

Thanks to its four stylish velvet colourways, I also think it looks much more expensive than its price tag might suggest, and it seems I'm not alone in that thought. 'We decided to purchase this sofa online without seeing it in person, which honestly made us a little nervous at first,' says one 5-star reviewer of the Julien sofa bed on Habitat's website. 'However, once it arrived, we were so impressed!'

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'The design is modern and stylish... and the sofa bed feature is incredibly practical and perfect for when we have guests over. What surprised us the most is the quality of the fabric – it doesn’t feel cheap at all, even though the price is very reasonable,' says the happy owner.

(Image credit: Habitat)

And the Julien sofa bed's price isn't the only deal that's made my jaw drop. The already affordable Habitat Kota 3 Seater Sofa Bed has also just dropped from £375 to just £225.

Unlike the Julien, the more budget-friendly Kota sofa bed may leave a little to be desired in the style stakes (it looks great from the front, but its side and back profile are a bit clunky), but I think it's a great affordable option for a playroom or home office.

Plus, the grey version of the Habitat Roma Chair Bed is now at the lowest price I think I've ever seen, reduced from £230 to just over £150. This compact single sleeper is one of the best chair beds I've tested, and I think its space-saving design is the perfect option for hosting overnight guests in a small home if you don't have the space for a dedicated guest bed.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Overall, if you're considering investing in a sofa bed before Christmas guests come to visit this festive season, I think now is most definitely the time to do so. Habitat's isn't the only Black Friday sale worth shopping, but I do think it's currently the sale offering the very best prices on what I think are some great sofa beds.