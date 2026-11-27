One thing I’m utilising the 2026 Black Friday sales for is to snap up an artificial Christmas tree at a bargain price. While I love the authenticity of a real tree, an artificial one is slightly more practical; I don’t have to worry about dropped needles, and I can reuse it every year.

I've been scouring the sales for the best and most realistic-looking one at a good price, and I've hit the jackpot as Habitat has reduced its 6ft Pre-lit Upswept Mixed Tip Christmas Tree from £115 to £86.25 . This particular Habitat tree is already included as one of the best value options in our best artificial Christmas trees guide. So, when I noticed it in the Habitat Black Friday sale, I knew it was too good a deal to miss. Here’s everything you need to know.

Habitat Habitat 6ft Pre lit Upswept Mixed Tip Christmas Tree Was £115, now £86.25 at Habitat

Testing Christmas trees is Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova 's bread and butter, and she was left very impressed with this Habitat tree's highly realistic look.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

With Christmas trees, you often get what you pay, meaning the more expensive trees tend to look more realistic. The Habitat Upswept Christmas Tree is the exception to the rule, as it could easily fool guests into thinking it's real.

It has 2,306 branch tips and comes pre-lit with 200 built-in LED lights. It has a mix of 3D and flat needles, which further contributes to its realistic look.

It has hinged branches for an easy setup, and the cable (for the lights) blends into the foliage. All I’d recommend is adding one of the best tree skirts alongside your baubles and tinsel for a stylish finish.

The Ideal Home team was very impressed with the Habitat Upswept tree when testing it. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara Hesikova)

And it’s not just us who have been impressed by this tree. It has nearly 100 five-star reviews online praising its looks and easy set-up.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘This tree is fabulous and exceptionally easy to put up. The tree is stable, and people have commented on how real it looks. Great price compared to others on the market,’ says one.

‘I bought this for my very first Christmas tree (after spending forever looking at options), and I’m SO happy I chose this one. It looks so natural, real and full; the lights are nice and bright. Easy to assemble, which is fab. For the price, I couldn’t recommend it enough!’ says another.

It’s not just this tree that’s caught my attention. Habitat is also one of the best places to shop for tree decorations, too. Here are a few of my favourites.

If you're shopping for your Christmas tree this weekend, this one is genuinely a good choice. We've tested it, and it gets the Ideal Home stamp of approval.