Habitat just dropped the price on its most realistic-looking Christmas tree to under £90 – it’s the one thing I’m buying in the Black Friday sale before it sells out
There's a reason this tree is one of our best rated
One thing I’m utilising the 2026 Black Friday sales for is to snap up an artificial Christmas tree at a bargain price. While I love the authenticity of a real tree, an artificial one is slightly more practical; I don’t have to worry about dropped needles, and I can reuse it every year.
I've been scouring the sales for the best and most realistic-looking one at a good price, and I've hit the jackpot as Habitat has reduced its 6ft Pre-lit Upswept Mixed Tip Christmas Tree from £115 to £86.25. This particular Habitat tree is already included as one of the best value options in our best artificial Christmas trees guide. So, when I noticed it in the Habitat Black Friday sale, I knew it was too good a deal to miss. Here’s everything you need to know.
Testing Christmas trees is Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova's bread and butter, and she was left very impressed with this Habitat tree's highly realistic look.
With Christmas trees, you often get what you pay, meaning the more expensive trees tend to look more realistic. The Habitat Upswept Christmas Tree is the exception to the rule, as it could easily fool guests into thinking it's real.
It has 2,306 branch tips and comes pre-lit with 200 built-in LED lights. It has a mix of 3D and flat needles, which further contributes to its realistic look.
It has hinged branches for an easy setup, and the cable (for the lights) blends into the foliage. All I’d recommend is adding one of the best tree skirts alongside your baubles and tinsel for a stylish finish.
And it’s not just us who have been impressed by this tree. It has nearly 100 five-star reviews online praising its looks and easy set-up.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
‘This tree is fabulous and exceptionally easy to put up. The tree is stable, and people have commented on how real it looks. Great price compared to others on the market,’ says one.
‘I bought this for my very first Christmas tree (after spending forever looking at options), and I’m SO happy I chose this one. It looks so natural, real and full; the lights are nice and bright. Easy to assemble, which is fab. For the price, I couldn’t recommend it enough!’ says another.
It’s not just this tree that’s caught my attention. Habitat is also one of the best places to shop for tree decorations, too. Here are a few of my favourites.
If you're shopping for your Christmas tree this weekend, this one is genuinely a good choice. We've tested it, and it gets the Ideal Home stamp of approval.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!