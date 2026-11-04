Tom Kerridge's bestselling kitchenware collection with M&S has a new addition – one which I predict is going to be very popular with meal preppers. If you're in the business of getting ready for the week ahead by bulk cooking then you'll love the new Set of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (£35 via M&S) which have been tested by the celebrity chef himself.

The bowls, which feature silicone bases to prevent slipping and have handy inner measurement markings, have more than a passing resemblance to HexClad's £99 version which I use three times a day at home.

Here's why a set of stainless steel bowls like this are as invaluable as the best saucepan sets for the business of prepping food and the differences between the high street and the high end version.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

HIGH STREET M&S X Tom Kerridge Set of 3 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls £35 at Marks and Spencer UK This stackable set features three bowls: 1, 2.5 and 4.5 litres in capacity. The largest features a handle for easy pouring while each one has inner markings and a non-slip base. HIGH END HexClad Cookware UK Hexclad Vacuum Seal Stainless Steel Mixing and Storage Bowls £99 at Hexclad UK The USP of this HexClad set is the phenomenally clever vacuum seal lids – I've kept food that would have otherwise gone off for days longer in my fridge thanks to this clever trio.

Before I tried HexClad's set, I was skeptical about what I would use a trio of stainless steel mixing bowls for. I already have a Mason Cash bowl that I like for baking and a set of stainless steel lunchboxes from Black + Blum that I swear by for storing leftovers.

As it turns out, there are lots of things they come in very handy for. I've recently got into baking bread and these bowls are perfect for allowing my sourdough to prove as well as for storing pizza dough before I'm ready to fire them. I also love using them for making sauces, as the stainless steel surface can be used with a whisk or a fork without worry of tainting the surface.

(Image credit: M&S)

This Tom Kerridge set has a feature over the HexClad version that bakers in particular will find very handy – an easy-grip handle that'll allow you manoeuvre the bowl while you mix things by hand. Each one also has a rolled edge which makes the transfer of ingredients much easier too.

The inner markings on these M&S bowls also come in very handy for all sorts of baking and cooking jobs. When I've been mixing bread before and adding a certain amount of water it allows me to skip using a measuring bowl altogether and just to fill up to the marked line.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: M&S)

The one big advantage the HexClad version has over this M&S lookalike is the vacuum seal technology in the lids. This works by pushing down on the lids over the bowls and using the date-setting dial to keep whatever is inside fresher for far longer than usual. While using this system I've kept things in my fridge for days longer than they would ordinarily last.

Tom Kerridge's set doesn't feature lids at all – making them more mixing bowls than mixing and storage vessels like the HexClad ones – but they do also come in at a fraction of the price, so perhaps that's to be expected.

Either of these bowl sets would make a fantastic buy for anyone gearing up the biggest meal prep time of the year – Christmas Day – but their lifespan will go on after that too. I'd be very surprised if these bowls didn't earn themselves a full-time job in any kitchen with their multi-use designs!