I’ve got my eye on Cotswold Company’s new National Trust furniture collection – and pieces start from under £200
Think classic oak, timeless colours and pieces that would look at home in just about any room
The Cotswold Company has teamed up with the National Trust on a brand-new furniture collection – and there are already a few pieces I have my eye on.
The National Trust Heritage Collection is all about timeless furniture with a distinctly British feel, combining traditional woodworking techniques with more contemporary designs. There’s everything from bedside tables and chests of drawers to an upholstered coffee table that I’m particularly tempted by for my own living room.
Prices start at £199, which feels pretty reasonable considering many of the pieces are made from 100% solid oak. There are two collections to choose from for now: the Upton Washed Oak range, and Chastleton, which comes in Willow Green and Stone.
And there’s another reason to feel good about adding one of these pieces to your home. The National Trust will donate a minimum of £30,000 from the collection to support nature restoration projects in the Cotswolds. The money will go towards restoring wildflower grasslands and ancient woodlands, creating wildlife corridors and supporting the reintroduction of lost species.
So, if you're after furniture that feels classic without looking dated, this new collection is well worth a browse – especially if, like me, you're partial to a good solid-oak piece.
The National Trust x The Cotswold Company furniture collection
Available in your choice of Stone or Willow Green, this gorgeous bedside table offers a lot of storage space. It also comes in a larger bedside table size for £499.
A stunning addition to a spacious entryway, this design is ideal for those who need to hide clutter but don't want something chunky taking up a corner of their hallway. It also comes in a much larger size for £1,099, offering 8 drawers of hidden storage space.
This dressing tables comes with a stool and also includes 2 slim felt-lined and divided drawers for your makeup and jewelery, so there's no excuse for this area to be messy!
You can save £50 on this by using code SAVE50 at checkout.
Will you be picking up any of these pieces today?
Keep an eye out come spring 2027, for more releases from this stunning Cotswold Company x National Trust collection.
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Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.