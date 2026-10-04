I’ve got my eye on Cotswold Company’s new National Trust furniture collection – and pieces start from under £200

The Cotswold Company has teamed up with the National Trust on a brand-new furniture collection – and there are already a few pieces I have my eye on.

The National Trust Heritage Collection is all about timeless furniture with a distinctly British feel, combining traditional woodworking techniques with more contemporary designs. There’s everything from bedside tables and chests of drawers to an upholstered coffee table that I’m particularly tempted by for my own living room.

Prices start at £199, which feels pretty reasonable considering many of the pieces are made from 100% solid oak. There are two collections to choose from for now: the Upton Washed Oak range, and Chastleton, which comes in Willow Green and Stone.

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And there’s another reason to feel good about adding one of these pieces to your home. The National Trust will donate a minimum of £30,000 from the collection to support nature restoration projects in the Cotswolds. The money will go towards restoring wildflower grasslands and ancient woodlands, creating wildlife corridors and supporting the reintroduction of lost species.

So, if you're after furniture that feels classic without looking dated, this new collection is well worth a browse – especially if, like me, you're partial to a good solid-oak piece.

The National Trust x The Cotswold Company furniture collection

Will you be picking up any of these pieces today?

Keep an eye out come spring 2027, for more releases from this stunning Cotswold Company x National Trust collection.

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