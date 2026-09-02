I fell in love with this checked Dunelm sideboard the moment I laid my eyes on it at the brand’s A/W 2026 collection preview – and it finally dropped
It features the new season’s ‘it’ pattern, and I predict it will sell out fast
At the beginning of July, Dunelm held an exclusive preview of its autumn/winter 2026 collection. Ever since then I’ve been waiting for the Dunelm gingham sideboard, the standout piece of the range, to launch. Finally, the Dunelm Posie gingham sideboard landed on the brand’s website at the end of last week – but I have a feeling it will quickly sell out.
The Posie sideboard is definitely one of the standout Dunelm autumn 2026 buys that I recommend snapping up fast. Since it’s such a distinctive design, I predict it will prove very popular with customers. Reminiscent of last season’s Dunelm chequerboard side table, the Posie sideboard is covered in a similar checked pattern, hand-painted using chestnut-toned wood stain rather than paint – what a great idea for an easy DIY project!
Checks and ginghams are always popular during the autumn season. But this year, it’s one of the biggest autumn home decor trends that both homeware and fashion brands are focusing on. Meanwhile, the antique brass-style drop pull knobs are a great nod to the current tassel trend I’m seeing in the most stylish homes lately.
The sideboard is selling for £599 which might sound like a lot – but considering it’s made with genuine mango hardwood, that’s actually a reasonable price.
The design is finished with tapered, turned legs made from the same wood which give the sideboard a vintage-style look. Dunelm’s autumn collection consists of a few different looks, one of which is ‘Vintage Emporium’ – this is the style that the Posie sideboard and the check ruffle easy fit lampshade - which our Editorial Assistant, Maddie Balcombe was enchanted by - are part of.
The Vintage Emporium look is described as cottagecore nostalgia meets charming, eclectic touches and whimsy. It’s defined by a ‘more is more’ approach which sees mix-and-match patterns and textures.
It’s encouraged to pair the checked pattern of the Posie sideboard with other patterns, textures and whimsical touches for a cosy yet playful result.
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If I was to get just one thing from the new Dunelm autumn collection - and had the space - this standout sideboard would be it. Although, I’m not going to lie, the Salvage enamel nibble bowls are also great – and I’ve already bought two of those for my home…
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.