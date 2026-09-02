At the beginning of July, Dunelm held an exclusive preview of its autumn/winter 2026 collection. Ever since then I’ve been waiting for the Dunelm gingham sideboard, the standout piece of the range, to launch. Finally, the Dunelm Posie gingham sideboard landed on the brand’s website at the end of last week – but I have a feeling it will quickly sell out.

The Posie sideboard is definitely one of the standout Dunelm autumn 2026 buys that I recommend snapping up fast. Since it’s such a distinctive design, I predict it will prove very popular with customers. Reminiscent of last season’s Dunelm chequerboard side table, the Posie sideboard is covered in a similar checked pattern, hand-painted using chestnut-toned wood stain rather than paint – what a great idea for an easy DIY project!

Dunelm Posie Gingham Wide Mango Wood Sideboard £599 at Dunelm

Checks and ginghams are always popular during the autumn season. But this year, it’s one of the biggest autumn home decor trends that both homeware and fashion brands are focusing on. Meanwhile, the antique brass-style drop pull knobs are a great nod to the current tassel trend I’m seeing in the most stylish homes lately.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

The sideboard is selling for £599 which might sound like a lot – but considering it’s made with genuine mango hardwood, that’s actually a reasonable price.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The design is finished with tapered, turned legs made from the same wood which give the sideboard a vintage-style look. Dunelm’s autumn collection consists of a few different looks, one of which is ‘Vintage Emporium’ – this is the style that the Posie sideboard and the check ruffle easy fit lampshade - which our Editorial Assistant, Maddie Balcombe was enchanted by - are part of.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Vintage Emporium look is described as cottagecore nostalgia meets charming, eclectic touches and whimsy. It’s defined by a ‘more is more’ approach which sees mix-and-match patterns and textures.

It’s encouraged to pair the checked pattern of the Posie sideboard with other patterns, textures and whimsical touches for a cosy yet playful result.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get the full look

Dunelm Food Handpainted Wall Art, Set of 3 £45 at Dunelm I've been seeing a lot of wall art lately that doesn't separate the frame from the painting. And this is set of three fruit-themed pieces is an easy way to get the look. Dunelm Leaf Textured Reactive Glaze Vase £40 at Dunelm If you're looking for an autumn-ready vase to display your dried flowers, autumnal blooms and foliage, look no further. Dunelm styled it with dried hydrangeas on top of the Posie sideboard and it looks perfect. Dunelm Floral Handpainted Wall Art, Set of 2 £40 at Dunelm If fruity wall art isn't your thing or you'd like to add to it, go for this flower arrangement set. These hand-painted artworks depict vases filled with flowers on top of a striped tablecloth that covers the picture frame, too.

If I was to get just one thing from the new Dunelm autumn collection - and had the space - this standout sideboard would be it. Although, I’m not going to lie, the Salvage enamel nibble bowls are also great – and I’ve already bought two of those for my home…