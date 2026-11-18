Whether you know her as a reality star or from her homeware and clothing collections, there’s no denying Billie Faiers has come a long way since her stint on TOWIE. But now she’s added another title to her résumé: Cleaning Brand Owner and the Founder of Nothing Fancy .

Today, many of the best cleaning products promise grime-busting power without harsh chemicals. And as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I love that I can test these products without worrying about their effect on my health or the people in my home. But some of these natural cleaning products don’t always smell that great - or even smell at all.

Nothing Fancy promises to bridge the gap between practicality and perfume, ‘using plant-derived, biodegradable surfactants to effectively lift everyday dirt, grease and grime, without compromising on the fragrances you love.’ So here's everything you need to know about Billie’s new cleaning brand.

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Perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of her new cleaning brand is that Billie and her team have worked hard to develop their own proprietary CSF26™ cleaning formula, formulated with essential oils and free from parabens, sulphates, chlorine and bleach.

This isn’t exactly a new idea, and I’ve already tested various premium cleaning products that use similar essential oils as their main ingredients. And while I love that brands such as Nothing Fancy aim to blend scent with effectiveness, I often find that cleaning with essential oils sometimes falls short on cleaning power.

So I can’t comment on Nothing Fancy’s actual effectiveness until I get my hands on the products myself, but I appreciate the work that's gone into it, since creating a bespoke cleaning formula is no easy feat.

As Nothing Fancy has only just launched, you can choose from three 20ml fragrance multi-purpose cleaning spray concentrates so far as part of The Signature Refills Set (costing £24.99) . These are: Late Checkout (aromatic and woody), First Flight Out (floral and fresh), and Between Sunsets (solar, floral, and ambered).

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The idea is that you mix the concentrates with water in the included refillable bottle, shake, and then clean your home while enjoying the impressive fragrance the cleaners leave behind. You can also buy them as one-offs or sign up for a flexible subscription.

And it’s actually this signature 300ml fluted glass spray bottle that I love the most. It screams luxury, with a unique shape and brass name tag to make it a stylish addition to your cleaning cupboard. Although when a bottle looks this good, I’d be inclined to keep it out on show.

Billie is clearly excited about this new launch, and judging by the replies to comments on Instagram, Nothing Fancy doesn’t intend to stop at just three concentrates.

When one follower asked, ‘Will it just be cleaning products or home fragrance too? I’m a sucker for a candle and reed diffuser,’ the Nothing Fancy account replied, ‘Stay tuned 👀♥️’

Billie's new cleaning brand is officially available to buy via the website, and I’ll definitely be getting my hands on some!

My favourite scented cleaning products

If Billie's cleaning products aren't quite what you're after, these are some alternatives that I've loved using in my own home.

Purdy & Figg Purdy & Figg Complete Cleaning Starter Kit £65.45 at Amazon UK Purdy & Figg's reputation as a scent-forward cleaning brand is huge for a reason. I use this set a few times a week in my home, and I particularly love using the Lime & Lemongrass in my bathroom for a zingy, fresh burst of fragrance. TERRÉA HOME RITUALS Terréa Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray 500ml £17 at Amazon UK Terréa may not be a huge, well-known cleaning brand, but it's hard to convey just how amazing this multi-surface spray smells. The warm, woody notes of patchouli, guaiacwood, and amber are so cosy, and it cleans really well, too. smol Clean Reset Collection £62 at smol.com I also use this set within my home's daily cleaning rituals. I personally think this set offers a deeper clean than Purdy & Figg, but it still offers a lingering scent that makes a home feel - and smell - clean.

Will you be snapping up some of Billie's new cleaning products?