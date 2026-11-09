Ruth Langsford’s wine cooling rod is the ultimate cheat code to good hosting this Christmas – and it’s perfect for small home dwellers

In my house, November and December are a myriad of birthdays and Christmas celebrations, which means it’s also the time of year when my hosting capabilities need to be at their best. So, when I spotted Ruth Langsford’s wine cooling rod on Instagram, I knew it was the space-saving idea that was perfect for hosting in my small flat.

I’m always down to hear a new Christmas hosting tip , especially if it makes the process easier and reduces clutter in my home. Presenter Ruth Langsford frequently shares a glimpse into her home life on her Instagram account and it was her I spotted her Lindner & Co Wine Cooler (£29.99) .

Do away with your ice bucket and add this clever buy to your bar cart ideas instead. This clever cooling rod inserts into your wine bottle, saving you space and ensuring all your guests get a cool, crisp glass of wine.

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It’s a pretty poor experience being handed a tepid glass of pinot, and ice buckets always seem to dribble water over your kitchen sides. A wine cooling rod solves both of these problems.

In her video, Ruth explained that the cooling rod is placed into a freezer to chill, before being inserted into the wine bottle. There is a pourer attached to the top of the rod, meaning the wine you pour runs through the frozen rod for an extra chill. However, Ruth does say you will need to pour a glass of wine first to avoid any spills when you insert the cooling rod.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

While Ruth is using the Linder & Co Wine Cooler, I have found a more affordable option at Amazon. The Vinenco Wine Cooler Stick Set is only £14.99 and has racked up thousands of positive reviews. This set even comes with three rods, so you can keep three bottles of wine cool at the same time - perfect for larger gatherings.

As much as I love the look of a chic ice cooler (in fact, I dream of a rattan ice bucket ), they’re not always the most practical hosting option. My one-bed flat lacks the space for a full bar cart, so it’s awkward to store an ice bucket in my limited kitchen cupboard. By contrast, a wine cooling rod will easily slot into a drawer, making a great small kitchen idea .

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If you have a lot of hosting coming up this season, and are not exactly blessed with space, a wine cooling rod is a brilliant alternative to an ice bucket. I’m with Ruth on this one.