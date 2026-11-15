Pasty Palmer’s seventies-inspired LA home is a masterclass in cool-girl chic – how to nail the relaxed, California look, according to pros

Actor and DJ Patsy Palmer is giving me serious home envy. Her relaxed California home is laid-back, organic and full of personality. It’s a masterclass in cool-girl 70s chic.

You may remember Patsy for her iconic role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders. She has swapped the East End for LA living, in a stylish pad that nails the biggest home decor trends while also embodying a lived-in, relaxed look that sends it straight to the top of my favourite celebrity homes.

With warm wood tones, plenty of the best houseplants , creamy neutrals, and plenty of artwork, here’s everything we love about Patsy Palmer’s Los Angeles home.

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‘I've followed Patsy Palmer for years, and her home is exactly what I'd expect from her. It feels laid-back, creative and full of personality. What I love most is that it doesn't feel like a showroom. So many celebrity homes are beautifully designed but a little impersonal, whereas Patsy's feels warm, welcoming and genuinely lived in. I think that's why people respond to it so strongly,’ says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘She's nailed that effortless California-meets-retro look that's becoming incredibly popular right now. There's a real seventies influence running through the space, from the wood finishes and vintage-inspired artwork to the relaxed mix of textures and natural materials. It feels collected over time rather than carefully staged, which is often the secret to creating a home with character.’

It’s true. Patsy’s home has a homely look to it, which instantly makes it feel more inviting. Despite its location, I can only describe the space as ‘cosy’. It’s somewhere you’d want to spend time. Not to mention, its retro-inspired look nails the ‘ 70s trends we’ve been seeing everywhere.

‘There's definitely a mid-century influence in there, especially with the wooden chairs with woven seats, but there's also something quite bohemian about the space. You've got the enormous leafy plants behind her in that video, along with the colourful artwork and natural materials that all sit together and don't feel too carefully coordinated. There's a real sense of personality which suits the relaxed, artsy atmosphere you'd associate with living in LA,’ comments Blanca Sanchez, director, Halo Design Interiors .

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My standout from Patsy’s home is easily the retro wood-panelled wall in her bedroom - I think it makes the ultimate relaxing bedroom idea and looks so effortlessly stylish. And Blanca agrees, stating it’s also her favourite feature.

‘It's probably my favourite feature because it's such a confident design choice, but the room itself feels incredibly calm,’ she says.

‘The honey-coloured wood has a beautiful natural grain, and those vertical lines draw your eye upwards, which makes the wall feel taller. She's paired it with very simple white bedding, which is exactly what I'd recommend because it stops all that timber from becoming overwhelming. And yes, wood panelling is definitely enjoying a comeback.

‘We've seen designers revisiting seventies interiors, but the modern interpretation is quite different from those dark, artificial-looking panels people used decades ago. It's much more centred around celebrating the natural beauty of the wood itself. Patsy's bedroom is a brilliant example of how that retro influence can still feel contemporary.’

How to get the look

‘I think what's interesting is that we're moving away from homes that feel ultra-minimal and perfect. People want personality back, and seventies-inspired interiors do that brilliantly. They're warm, expressive and a little bit playful, which is why we're seeing so many homeowners embrace bolder colours, richer textures and nostalgic design details ,’ says Victoria.

‘If you wanted to recreate a similar look, I'd focus on introducing natural wood tones, vintage-inspired patterns and plenty of texture. You don't have to transform an entire room overnight. Even something as simple as a statement Roman blind or a pair of patterned curtains can bring that retro warmth into a space and start building the look naturally.’

If you like the look of Patsy’s bedding, you could embark on a fun DIY wall panelling project , using wood panels on the wall behind your bed. You can pick up wall panelling kits for under £20 at B&Q , or even opt for wood-look wallpaper (£12, Dunelm) .

‘For the living area, I'd look for second-hand wooden chairs with woven seats and introduce one large leafy plant, then if you're looking for some artwork to hang up, then that's where I'd recommend deviating away from emulating Patsy and instead choose a few pieces that you really like or that mean something to you. It works for Patsy because the individual pieces feel personal, which is something you can recreate on almost any budget,’ says Blanca.

Shop the look

B&Q Natural Golden Oak Slatted Wood Easy Connect Decorative Wall Panel £60 at B&Q Add panelling to your bedroom to achieve Patsy's relaxed, retro look. Sklum UK Verlian Garden Armchair in Acacia Wood and Synthetic Rattan £154.95 at sklum.com I love this boho rattan chair - it would fit right into Patsy's living room. Verve Monstera in Ceramic Decorative Pot 24cm £25 at B&Q Patsy has housplants dotted all round her home. Add to yours for a relaxed, organic look.

Patsy Palmer's California home is my favourite celebrity home because it looks so homely. It may be effortlessly cool, but it's also the sort of space you would want to relax in.