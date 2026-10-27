Sorry wreaths, this is the stylish alternative trendy people are putting on their door this festive season

One of the most iconic Christmas decorations is, of course, a wreath on the front door. But if you’re looking for a stylish alternative (that allows you a little more creative freedom), have you considered opting for a door basket instead?

Aside from the best artificial Christmas tree , wreaths are one of the most popular festive decor choices, and this year’s Christmas trends have seen a return to traditional naturalistic styles. While a wreath may seem like the obvious Christmas decorating idea to achieve this, a door basket, sometimes known as a door pocket, can be a low-maintenance alternative.

A door basket is a little like a vase you hang on your front door. You can add foliage for a chic, yet festive finished look. Here’s why experts are recommending them this Christmas.

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Door basket vs wreaths

As much as I love a Christmas wreath, and this year there have been some fabulous options on offer, opting for a door basket instead allows you to refresh and change your seasonal foliage as much as you’d like, rather than sticking to one style for the entirety of the festive season.

‘It really comes down to personal preference! You may want to change up your usual wreath and try something new. If you do opt for a door basket instead, don’t feel you need to go completely wreath-less! Hang on doors inside the home or, if you have the wall space, a collection of several wreaths of different sizes grouped can make for a striking festive focal point,’ comments Whinnie Williams, interior designer and trends forecaster for Christmas brand Balsam Hill .

Now, we don’t predict door baskets taking over from Christmas wreath ideas as a more popular decorating choice, but they can look just as beautiful when styled correctly.

‘A basket gives you a bit more of a slightly collected country-house look without needing lots of decoration, and the woven texture itself adds warmth before you've even added foliage. For me, what makes one stylish is restraint. A simple basket with two or three types of greenery and one seasonal accent usually looks more considered than stuffing it with ribbons and baubles,’ says Blanca Sanchez, director of Halo Design Interiors .

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‘Wreaths still work beautifully, especially on traditional doors, but baskets offer a softer, less expected alternative. If the exterior of the house is already quite decorative, I'd probably keep the basket very simple. On a minimal door, you can afford to make the arrangement fuller and more sculptural.

‘You can use longer eucalyptus, trailing ivy, dried hydrangeas or branches and let them sit more naturally, which works particularly well on a plain or narrow front door where a round wreath can sometimes feel too neat or a little bulky. Baskets are also easier to refresh through the year, where you can keep the same base and change a handful of stems as the seasons move on, which makes them feel less disposable. I'd just keep the scale in proportion to the door and make sure the basket isn't so deep that it knocks against the frame every time the door opens.’

What you need

Joygoodta Wall Hanging Basket £6.38 at Amazon UK Add a few festive stems to this classic wicker basket and hang from your front door. Crocus Hanging Wreath Basket £12.99 at Crocus This gorgeous wire wreath can be filled with moss as a base and then you can add succulents or flowers for a unique finish. Smart Garden Smart Garden Rustic Willow Weaved Brown Semi-Circle Rattan Hanging Basket, 40cm £9 at B&Q This classic hanging basket style is designed to sit flat against a surface, like a wall or front door.

Would you be tempted to swap the classic wreath for a stylish door basket?