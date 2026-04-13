Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Imagine you’ve finally finished a renovation, only to realise the electrics aren't where you actually need them. Or perhaps you’ve moved into an old home where the previous owners thought one lonely socket per room was plenty.

Short of calling an electrician to tear into your freshly plastered walls, there is a much more elegant solution: rechargeable lighting.

Article continues below

It’s light exactly where you need it, without the fuss or the wires. We have six rechargeable sources in our living room alone. Can you tell I’m a fan? The most common question I get is: 'Do they actually last?'. The answer is a resounding yes. Battery technology has come leaps and bounds recently, and high street brands are finally catching up. Here is how we’ve used them to transform our home.

1. Shadow and light: building atmosphere through layers

As someone who will do anything to avoid the glare of 'the big light', I’m a devotee of layered lighting. Rechargeable lamps now come in every conceivable scale.

I love using oversized versions on sofa side tables, but don't overlook the tiny but mighty lamps for bookshelves or coffee tables. They turn a dark corner into a warm, inviting glow – perfect for cosy film nights.

(Image credit: Grace H)

2. Instant elevation: wall lights

I cannot overstate the difference wall lights make.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve added cordless sconces with pretty pleated shades to our living room and bathroom; they instantly make a space feel considered.

(Image credit: Grace H)

3. Wire-free windows: floor lamps

While I haven’t added one to my collection yet, a cordless floor lamp is the ultimate solution for a reading chair in a bay window.

You get the aesthetic of a classic lamp without a hazardous wire trailing across the floor.

4. High-end drama: picture lights

If you want to add subtle mood lighting, a cordless picture light placed over a large piece of art is a total game-changer.

It elevates the artwork and the entire room's ambiance in less than five minutes.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Where to shop: my top picks

For the classics: Pooky has truly cornered the market. I love the classic lines of the Phileas and the sheer drama of our Stucco lamps. The Marcel picture light is also permanently on my wish list.

Pooky has truly cornered the market. I love the classic lines of the Phileas and the sheer drama of our Stucco lamps. The Marcel picture light is also permanently on my wish list. The high street hero: M&S has a brilliant selection right now. The blue ceramic grid style is a personal favourite, and the Joshua lamp is perfect for styling on top a stack of coffee table books.

M&S has a brilliant selection right now. The blue ceramic grid style is a personal favourite, and the Joshua lamp is perfect for styling on top a stack of coffee table books. For statement pieces: Check out DUSK for 70s retro vibes, or Oka for the Triya lamp – the bold red shade packs a serious punch.

Check out DUSK for 70s retro vibes, or Oka for the Triya lamp – the bold red shade packs a serious punch. For versatility: I highly recommend Pooky’s Swan Neck or Elbow wall fittings in antique brass. Since they use standard-fitting shades, you can swap the shades out whenever the mood strikes.

I highly recommend Pooky’s Swan Neck or Elbow wall fittings in antique brass. Since they use standard-fitting shades, you can swap the shades out whenever the mood strikes. For a pop of colour: Addison Ross does stunning lacquered beauties (the Buttercream shade is divine), while Dunelm is the place to go for affordable, fun designs like the Remi – perfect for a kid’s room.

Top Tip: If the budget allows, buy extra battery cells. Remembering to charge everything can be a juggle, so having a few spares ready to rotate in means you’re never left in the dark when the brightness starts to fade.

(Image credit: Grace H)

The nitty-hritty: your FAQs answered

How long is the battery life? We use several Pooky lights – both the integrated versions and the ones with “cells” (the bulb). On average, we get 2–3 evenings of light (using them only at night) before they need a top-up.

Are they easy to install? Incredibly. For wall lights, it’s just a few screws for a backplate and you’re done. For table lamps, it’s as simple as 'plonk and style'.

Is charging them a "faff"? Not at all. We have a dedicated 'charging station' in a living room cupboard with all the cables ready to go. You either plug the whole unit in or pop off the magnetic 'cell'. Simple!