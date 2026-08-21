Personally, whenever I get home from a long, busy day, I like to light my favourite scented candle and put my feet up. But what I hadn’t realised is that, according to the principles of Feng Shui, where you position your candles in the home is important and can affect the energy of your space.

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that consists of arranging spaces in order to harmonise with the natural world. It literally translates to wind-water. And if you’ve been wondering whether your best candles may have an impact on your home’s harmony, you’d be right.

Reflective of the fire element, candles are a great way to awaken stagnant spaces and encourage high energy and clarity in your home. Here’s everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Where to position a candle according to Feng Shui

When considering where to position a candle according to Feng Shui, you should avoid areas of clutter and try to place your candle as central to the room as possible.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘Firstly, avoiding areas of clutter can help create a sense of calm and prevent spaces from feeling stagnant. Disorganised spaces can clutter the mind, so I’d recommend choosing calm, uncluttered areas as a starting point,’ explains ARRAN Sense of Scotland’s in-house Fragrance Expert, Robin Fisher.

‘In terms of specific locations within the home, placing candles in a position in the centre of a room is a preferable option. South, southwest and northeast areas can also be good locations if the centre isn’t possible.’

Robin also points out the importance of using candles safely. As it is an open flame, you should keep it out of reach of kids and pets, away from curtains and never leave it unattended. You should also trim your wick before use to help stop your candle from tunnelling .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why are candles important for Feng Shui?

Within the principles of Feng Shui, there are five elements to be aware of: earth, metal, wind, water and fire. You should try to balance each of these elements in your home to achieve harmony, and unsurprisingly, candles are one of the best ways to represent the fire element.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Kiely)

‘The fire element is associated with transformation, high energy and clarity of intention, making candles a simple way to awaken stagnant spaces, bring warmth and shift energy flows within the home,’ says Robin.

Robin also explains that scent can affect the energy of your space. There are scents to help calm you , scents to energise you, and scents to make you happier , and all of these can be used as part of your Feng Shui process to improve your home’s energy.

‘For inspiring calm and rest in the bedroom, I’d recommend choosing soothing scents such as chamomile or lavender to help promote deep sleep,’ recommends Robin.

‘To bring a sense of clarity and energy to work spaces and home offices, bergamot and grapefruit are great choices. Their fresh, uplifting character can help create an atmosphere designed to boost focus and productivity.

‘To refresh areas such as bathrooms and kitchens, citrus scents such as orange and lemon, or sharp peppermint, can help to refresh these areas and create a clean and invigorating atmosphere.

‘Finally, to promote harmony in living areas, scents such as sandalwood and vanilla can help nurture a warm, welcoming environment.’

Scents we lov

Now if you excuse we, I'm off to ensure my candles are all well-positioned to bring clarity and harmony to my home.